The Hainan Story says it is restructuring amid closures of outlets at Hillion Mall and Tampines Mall

Local F&B chain The Hainan Story has recently shuttered two outlets at The Hillion Mall and Tampines Mall, sparking questions about its future.

Facebook page I Love Tampines said on Tuesday (Feb 3) that The Hainan Story Coffee House at Tampines Mall has ceased operations, adding that the nearest branches can be found at Pasir Ris Mall and Jewel Changi Airport.

On the same day, news of the closure of The Hainan Story and The Hainan Story Bakery at Hillion Mall was shared on Singapore Atrium Sale's social media platforms, along with a photo of a notice from mall owner Sim Lian Group which said the unit had been repossessed on Feb 2.

The sudden closures left a number of netizens wondering if the F&B chain was in trouble, with some pointing out that the Northpoint City branch had also closed recently.

At its peak in 2024, The Hainan Story had 13 outlets in Singapore, at locations including Hotel Boss, Jewel Changi Airport, Jurong Point, Nex and Pasir Ris Mall. It also ran chain concepts such as restaurants, fast-casual coffee houses, bakeries and takeaway kiosks.

The company, founded in 2020, is known for its modern twists on traditional Hainanese-Singaporean fare.

Some of its popular dishes are Signature Hainanese Curry Fish Head, Hainanese Pork Trotter with Pickled Mustard Green, as well as Gula Melaka Kaya and Cold Butter Toast.

Undergoing restructuring

In response to AsiaOne's queries, The Hainan Story said on Thursday that the closure of these outlets is part of a "broader strategic business review and restructuring initiative" that aims to strengthen the brand's long-term sustainability.

"This measured decision allows the company to streamline operations, maintain a leaner footprint, and enhance overall operational effectiveness across its remaining outlets, while exercising prudent cost management in a challenging operating environment," the company explained.

The restructuring will help The Hainan Story optimise its manpower deployment, supply chain management and operating costs.

The brand also confirmed that its other outlets remain open.

"We are deeply grateful for the continued trust and support of our customers and business partners, throughout this period of transition," said The Hainan Story.

"As a homegrown brand, we sincerely appreciate the community's understanding and encouragement as we take this important step to strengthen our core operations, exercise responsible cost control, and build a more resilient foundation for the future."

Meanwhile, Hillion Mall told AsiaOne that the repossession of the unit follows non-compliance with the terms of the lease. As the matter is private and confidential, they are unable to comment further.

