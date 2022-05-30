Hair loss during pregnancy: When does it stop?

Pregnancy is known to cause hair to thicken and shine. This may be true for certain women due to high oestrogen levels, which decrease hair shedding.

However, some pregnant women suffer from hair thinning or hair loss during pregnancy or in the months following delivery.

If you belong in the latter group, know that hair loss is common and can be caused by hormones, stress on the body, or pregnancy-related medical conditions.

Hair fall during pregnancy

On average, men and women shed 50 to 100 hairs every day. The natural cycle of hair follicle loss is slowed by rising oestrogen levels during pregnancy. As a result, some pregnant women may lose less hair. This, however, is not always the case.

Here’s why you may have hair fall during pregnancy:

1. Hormonal shift

As a result of the hormonal shift, some women have telogen effluvium (TE), also known as stress-induced hair loss.

TE works as follows: your body sheds 30 per cent or more of your hair in response to shock, trauma, or stress. This could cause you to lose 100 to 300 strands of hair per day. Even at that rate, it may be some time before you see thinning hair.

2. It could be an underlying health problem

Growing a baby puts a lot of strain on your body. It raises your chances of developing various health problems, including:

Diabetes during pregnancy

Elevated blood pressure

Pregnancy hyperemesis

Hormonal imbalance

A lack of vitamins

These medical disorders, depending on their severity, can lead to TE.

a. Thyroid problems

Thyroid issues, such as hyperthyroidism (too much thyroid hormone) or hypothyroidism (too little thyroid hormone), can be difficult to diagnose during pregnancy.

The more common of the two illnesses, hypothyroidism, affects two or three out of every 100 pregnant women. One of the symptoms is hair loss, which also includes muscle cramps, constipation and weariness.

One in every twenty moms will suffer thyroid difficulties after the baby is born (postpartum thyroiditis). A blood test is nearly often used to diagnose thyroid issues.

b. Iron deficiency

Pregnancy increases the likelihood of developing iron-deficiency anaemia. Low iron levels suggest a paucity of red blood cells, which are responsible for efficiently transporting oxygen throughout the body. This causes hair thinning as well as a variety of other symptoms, including:

Exhaustion

Irregular heartbeat

Breathing problems

Headaches that come back

Because anaemia is more than simply a pregnancy problem, you won’t be able to recover the volume and lustre of your hair unless you treat your iron levels.

If you are pregnant and suspect you have anaemia, see your doctor. A simple blood test can determine whether you require iron supplements.

When does hair stop falling out during pregnancy?

PHOTO: Pexels

Many women have hair loss during pregnancy, and even during the postpartum period. It normally resolves itself over a period of six months to a year.

Even if there is an underlying issue, a doctor can help you determine and treat the source, and hair loss is unlikely to be permanent. Consult your doctor if you suspect your hair loss is severe or is accompanied by other chronic issues.

Postpartum hair loss

Many women have hair loss within a few months of giving delivery, with a peak around four months after giving birth. This is not true hair loss, but “excessive hair shedding” caused by a drop in oestrogen levels.

Telogen effluvium is a term used to describe this type of hair loss. While watching 300 or more hairs fall out every day can be unpleasant, it usually resolves on its own without the need for counseling.

TE is characterised by widespread hair thinning. A genetic or autoimmune disease may result in bald patches or clumps on one side or the top of your head. These disorders cause baldness or hair loss whether you have a baby or not.

Androgenetic alopecia, also known as female pattern baldness, shortens your hair’s growing phase while lengthening its shedding phase.

Alopecia areata is characterised by areas of hair loss on the head and torso. Some people experience a cycle of regrowth and hair loss, while others experience unpredictability. There is no cure for alopecia areata, however, numerous treatments can assist.

Other causes of hair loss during pregnancy

It is critical to note that telogen effluvium produces consistent hair thinning. If you notice patches or more severe baldness, other causes may be at play. Hereditary and autoimmune illnesses can also cause hair loss, whether or not you are pregnant.

Androgenic alopecia (female pattern baldness) is caused by a shorter hair follicle growth phase and a longer time between hair shedding and new growth.

Alopecia areata causes patchy hair loss on the scalp and other parts of the body. Hair loss and regeneration may be inconsistent or cyclical. Although there is no cure for this type of hair loss, various treatments may be effective in halting the loss and restoring hair.

Treatment for hair fall during pregnancy

Hair loss during and after pregnancy may not require any special attention. It generally resolves on its own with time.

If hair growth does not return to pre-treatment levels, doctors may prescribe minoxidil (Rogaine), which is not considered safe for usage during pregnancy.

Working with your doctor to find medication or vitamin supplements that will restore your levels to normal in the case of conditions like hypothyroidism or iron deficiency anaemia should assist to kickstart the regrowth cycle over time.

Most treatments for other illnesses, including androgenic alopecia, are also not recommended during pregnancy. Instead of medications, your doctor may recommend low-level laser treatment (LLLT), which uses red light pulses to stimulate hair growth.

Preventing hair fall during pregnancy

While pregnant, you may or may not be able to avoid hair loss or shedding. It all depends on the cause of your hair loss. However, here are some ways to lessen the possibility of pregnancy hair loss:

Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet. Focus on getting enough protein, iron, and other necessary nutrients. You should also talk to your doctor about whether an over-the-counter or prescription prenatal vitamin is right for you.

Consult your doctor to see if any medications or supplements you are taking are causing your hair loss.

Avoid tight braids, buns, and ponytails, as well as other hairstyles that may cause your hair to pull. While you’re at it, avoid twisting, tugging, or rubbing your hair.

Wash the hair gently and use a wide-toothed comb to avoid pulling hair too hard during detangling.

Allowing your hair to rest without using harsh treatments like hot rollers, curling irons, hot oil, or permanent treatments.

Consult your physician. Physical examinations do not always indicate the cause of hair loss. While most cases of hair loss during pregnancy are temporary, some may require treatment for either vitamin supplements or hormone management.

If you’ve already lost hair, consider utilising volumising shampoos and conditioners. Heavy formulations might cause hair to become weighed down. When conditioning your hair, focus on the ends rather than the scalp for added lift.

Certain haircut styles, such as a short bob, may also make your hair appear fuller as it comes back.

Shampoo for pregnant women: What we recommend

Here are a few shampoos for pregnant women that moms recommend!

1. Mama’s Choice Treatment Shampoo

Our first shampoo comes from a popular brand among moms and women-to-be. Mama’s Choice Treatment Shampoo exclusively contains natural nutrients like kiwi, hazelnut, and green peas to nourish the hair and scalp and protect it from hair loss and breaking. It does not contain SLS, colors, alcohol, or silicone.

It is popular mostly because it is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

What it contains:

To cope with hair loss, kiwi

Hazelnut for hair and scalp nourishment

Green pea is used to promote hair development.

Benefits:

The scalp is nourished.

It strengthens your hair’s roots.

Promotes the growth of new hair

Ideal for pregnant and nursing women

Simple to use in a handy pump bottle

2. Petal Fresh Hair ResQ thickening shampoo

Petal Fresh is a brand that is known to be vegan, colour safe, gluten-free, paraben-free, sulphate-free and phthalates-free, which means it is completely safe for expecting mums.

What it contains:

Caffeine oil

Peppermint leaf oil

Rosemary leaf oil

Coconut oil

Biotin B-complex

Benefits:

Your hair is revitalised

Your scalp smells clean

Organic peppermint extract makes your hair grow thicker faster

3. Avalon organics biotin B-complex thickening shampoo

Avalon Organics is proud to use clean and sustainable materials, to practice organic farming, and to be vegan and cruelty-free. The attitude of this brand is represented in its thickening shampoo.

It is EWG-verified, which means it meets the Environment Working Group’s stringent criteria. That means you’ll get a thickening shampoo that’s also kind on the skin and doesn’t harm the environment.

You can use this shampoo alone or in conjunction with your regular shampoo to observe a noticeable reduction in hair fall and increased body in your hair.

What it contains:

Biotin

Palmetta

Quinoa-derived protein

Vitamin E

Benefits: