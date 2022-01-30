Hair salon review: You Are My Sunshine takes things to a new level at Ngee Ann City

From the folks that brought us award-winning concept beauty lounges – Leekaja Beauty Salon and Walking on Sunshine Salon & Cafe – comes yet another lifestyle destination, You Are My Sunshine.

Spanning 8,000 square feet of self-care space in Ngee Ann City, look forward to a premium full-service beauty salon, Korean-Western fusion dishes at their cafe, as well as a retail corner stocked with home decor and beauty products.

PHOTO: City Nomads

With interiors inspired by a sunny Mediterranean oasis, the group’s third and largest salon in Singapore is home to a team of internationally-trained hair designers, comprising mostly of directors and senior stylists. The understated luxury experience starts when you enter the threshold – the waiting lounge is soothing with natural hues, accented with plenty of greenery.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Unlike most salons, You Are My Sunshine boasts a more intimate experience with semi-private treatment booths. Equipped with comfortable custom chairs that rise up and fold out alongside private shampoo stations – there’s no need to leave your perch for hair washing – their personalised service is top notch. What’s more, there’s an 8 Day Promise for an extra peace of mind. Unhappy with the results? Return within eight days for a touch-up at no extra charge.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Specialising in hair colouring, the salon uses vegan, cruelty-free and Halal-certified Number Three (NO3) products that comes in three different ranges that caters to different hairstyles, needs, and concerns.

Stepping into the experience with fine hair and pink underlights, Senior Stylist Eddie recommended pairing two different colours to fully make use of the previously bleached hair. For a longer lasting hue, I went deep purple, which faded to a pastel purple in the last month that still pairs with the overall cool brown he selected.

To add volume, Eddie gave me curtains bangs (a trendy hairstyle that many Korean celebs are sporting) that frame the face on both sides. A cut that suits all face shapes, it also goes well with my natural centre-parting.

PHOTO: City Nomads

For a salon that looks good and feels good, it’s no surprise that they’ve dedicated some space to those of you after Instagram-friendly spots too. Prices range from $80 for a wash, cut, and blow and $180 for colouring, to magic setting perms ($510 for extra long tresses).

You Are My Sunshine is located at #05-05A Ngee Ann City, 391B Orchard Road, Singapore 238874. Salon open 10am-8pm daily, cafe open 11am-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.