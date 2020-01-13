Hair salons in Singapore for a guilt-free makeover starting at $3

A good hair day can mean the difference between walking around unnoticed and turning heads on the street.

It could start from a simple haircut, and progress into an elaborate multi-toned balayage. Even a well-executed fade can dramatically elevate your look from run-of-the-mill to sophisticated.

As you prep for CNY and schedule your beauty appointments, here's a word of advice.

Take a break from the express cuts from the ubiquitous QB House and EC House, and try these alternatives that cater to a myriad of services for your tresses. They are just as affordable, if not more.

A GUIDE TO THE CHEAPEST HAIR SALONS IN SINGAPORE

Shop Location Price Kenny Tan Hair Design and Makeup Artist 605 Hougang Avenue 4, Singapore 530605 From $10 (for haircuts), and $28 (for hair dyes) Winn Beauty Salon 245 Tampines Street 21, Singapore 521245 From $8 (for haircuts), and $35 (for hair dyes) Snip Avenue Islandwide From $3.80 (for haircuts), and $24.80 (for hair dyes) Sharene Hair & Beauty Works 34 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee, Singapore 160034 From $6 (for haircuts), and $30 (for hair dyes) Kimage Hairdressing School 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square #02-09, Singapore 039594 From $6 (for haircuts), and $25 (for hair dyes) Ecoin 83 Marine Parade Central, #01-580, Singapore 440083 From $3 (for haircuts) Dragon Phoenix Unisex Beauty Salon & Hair Spa 123 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh #01-509, Singapore 310123 From $10 (for haircuts) New Star Hairdressing Saloon 43 Campbell Lane, Singapore 209915 From $10 (for haircuts) KIMarie Hair & Beauty Training Centre 10 Sinaran Drive, #B1-134 Square 2, Singapore 307506 From $7 (for haircuts) Dan Hair Design 231 Bain Street, Bras Basah Complex #02-81, Singapore 180231 From $15 (for haircuts), and $48 (for hair dyes)

1. KENNY TAN HAIR DESIGN AND MAKEUP ARTIST

Despite having worked with a good number of celebrities including Jean Danker, Ming Bridges, Irene Ang and George Young, Kenny Tan keeps his services affordable and accessible to the average folk with a limited budget to look good.

A haircut starts from $10 for guys and $12 for the ladies, while a dye job starts from a criminally low $28. For the adventurous sort, you can get 3D highlights for $48.

Address: 605 Hougang Avenue 4, Singapore 530605

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (Thursday to Tuesday)

Contact: +65 9877 1376

Price: From $10 (for haircuts), and $28 (for hair dyes)

2. WINN BEAUTY SALON

Founded in 2007, Winn Beauty Salon is a home-based business located in Tampines with some of the most affordable price tags in the arena of hairdressing.

Prices for a haircut differ based on gender, and the length of hair, starting from $8 for men and $9 for women with short hair. Swing by the home salon to try a new colour for your tresses or to cover up any greying roots.

Address: 245 Tampines Street 21, Singapore 521245

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 8121 8066

Price: From $8 (for haircuts), and $35 (for hair dyes)

3. SNIP AVENUE

Hands down the cheapest place to get a haircut (besides doing it yourself at home), Snip Avenue is chock-full of reasonably priced services such as getting your locks coloured for $24.80 to $39.80 or permed from $29.80.

It also offers herbal treatments for damaged scalp or tresses. Elsewhere, it would've cost you upwards of $100 for a dye job, rebonding or perming session.

What's more, Snip Avenue boasts a plethora of outlets all over the country, including the heartland areas.

Address: Islandwide

Opening hours: 10am to 8.30pm (Monday to Saturday), 10am to 8pm (Sunday)

Contact: +65 6789 5392

Price: From $3.80 (for haircuts), and $24.80 (for hair dyes)

4. SHARENE HAIR & BEAUTY WORKS

Get a head-to-toe makeover at Sharene Hair & Beauty Works that won't blow your budget, starting with a $10 haircut ($6 for kids and $8 for students and senior citizens).

Whether you're looking for a straightforward dye job or a more creative look, the prices for such services start from $30. Applying multiple shades will set you back by about $60, which is still a steal all things considered.

You could get hair extensions here as well as a mani-pedi to complete the self-pampering session.

Address: 34 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee, Singapore 160034

Opening hours: 9am to 8.30pm (Monday to Friday), 9am to 8pm (Saturday to Sunday)

Contact: +65 6272 3277

Price: From $6 (for haircuts), and $30 (for hair dyes)

5. KIMAGE HAIRDRESSING SCHOOL

Hairdressing students are always in need of willing models to practise on. While it's a little bit of a gamble and your hair has to meet certain requirements to be considered, it's a great way to save a few bucks.

You could also opt to be a model for graduates, who are a lot more experienced, yet still charge rather reasonably.

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square #02-09, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), 10am to 6pm (Tuesday and Thursday)

Contact: +65 6883 2700

Price: From $6 (for haircuts), and $25 (for hair dyes)

6. ECOIN

When all you need is a fuss-free trim, there's no reason you should be paying more than $10 for a 15-minute service. Ecoin provides haircuts for $5 on weekdays and $6 on weekends, which are standard rates for all genders and styles.

Members get the same service for $3 and $4 respectively. Founded in 2009, it has grown to 10 outlets islandwide. Head to its Marine Parade branch, the most highly-rated of the bunch, for a safer experience.

Address: 83 Marine Parade Central, #01-580, Singapore 440083

Opening hours: 10am to 8.30pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 9091 0999

Price: From $3 (for haircuts)

7. DRAGON PHOENIX UNISEX BEAUTY SALON & HAIR SPA

This little-known neighbourhood salon is a little out of the way, considering its location in the HDB heartlands of Toa Payoh. Look out for its bright pink signage, and ask for Anne when you book for an appointment.

The modest boutique doesn't have much in the way of an online presence, but it's said that customers flock from all corners of the country to patronise this beauty parlour.

Address: 123 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh #01-509, Singapore 310123

Opening hours: 8.30am to 7pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

Contact: +65 6353 3941

Price: From $10 (for haircuts)

8. NEW STAR HAIRDRESSING SALOON

A Little India staple, New Star Hairdressing Saloon has been around since 1960, beginning as a barber shop. A basic haircut goes for $10 to $12.

Since its inception, it has also expanded its services to include waxing, threading, manicure and pedicure services, and facial treatments. You can even get a fancy design shaved into your undercut, and request for various styles of fades.

Address: 43 Campbell Lane, Singapore 209915

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm (Wednesday to Monday)

Contact: +65 6291 4759

Price: From $10 (for haircuts)

9. KIMARIE HAIR & BEAUTY TRAINING CENTRE

Much like the Kimage Hairdressing School, this training centre for aspiring beauticians and hairdressers lets you enjoy a budget trim or cut (inclusive of a wash and blow dry) in exchange for being a guinea pig for a day.

Don't fret though. There will be an experienced teacher on hand to guide the students, so it's unlikely that you walk away with a bodged job. For more assurance, opt for a haircut by an instructor at $18.

Address: 10 Sinaran Drive, #B1-134 Square 2, Singapore 307506

Opening hours: 11am to 9.30pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6222 4446

Price: From $7 (for haircuts)

10. DAN HAIR DESIGN

Not only is Dan Hair Design well-versed in delivering ombre styles like Artica, it also serves pastel hues for that whimsical, unicorn-like appearance.

At this salon, men can zhuzh their 'do up with a fresh colour for $48, while for women, prices start from $68.

Although folks generally regard lower prices with a little cynicism, particularly on the quality of the final product, trust Dan Hair Design to deliver. For ladies, a basic cut costs $15.

Address: 231 Bain Street, Bras Basah Complex #02-81, Singapore 180231

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6259 5988

Price: From $15 (for haircuts), and $48 (for hair dyes)

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.