Hairstyles that have been blowing up on TikTok, as seen on Choi Soo-young, Billie Eilish and more

Hair trends have come and gone so rapidly over the years that it truly is hard to keep up with them.

The '80s gave us the famous Jheri curl, the '90s, the Rachel cut from the iconic sitcom, Friends, and the infamous 2000s side swept bangs that had to cover your eyes for the ultimate emo look.

All iconic, all never forgotten (especially if you still have those MySpace pics).

In a time where we hardly have any opportunity to dress up and put on makeup, and with the need to don a mask everywhere we go, it places an emphasis on the one aspect that is still visible — our hair.

Thanks to the virality of TikTok, and thousands of hair transformation videos on #hairtok, we've begun to see forgotten styles creep back into our lives, with a modern twist of course.

Some of our fave celebrities like Rihanna and Billie Eilish (a huge change from her famous neon green roots) have been sighted with mullets and messy layers, proving how even the celebs love to switch it up.

Even Girls Generation's Choi Soo-young and Taeyeon have hopped on the curtain bangs bandwagon.

If you've bleached your hair one too many times or think you're due for a fresh cut, consider these eight hairstyles that are all the rage on TikTok. Just don't go the DIY route with kitchen scissors, please.

Mullet

It's been a year of unexpected trends where we've seen cuts from decades ago make a resurgence. What was once a popular hairstyle from the '70s and '80s, that seemed to be ridiculed to obsoletion, has finally made its return.

For those who are unfamiliar with the mullet, it's a short cut on the top of your head that is longer at the back. Legends like David Bowie and punk rock fans sported the mullet back then, and now it's been revived and revamped (thank god for that).

The style seems to be a go-to for many youngsters these days, perhaps because of its rebellious, "i-don't-care-what-you-think" nature, and we're loving it too.

We've seen many taking to TikTok to share their new dos and variations of mullets — mullet shag, straight mullet and undercut mullet for the true dare-devils. The trick is to find one that frames your face and works with your personal style.

Curtain bangs

You might be surprised, but this hairstyle actually dates back decades (think Farrah Fawcett in the '70s) and has been long embraced by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry and Priyanka Chopra, just to name a few.

This cut is completely versatile and works with just about any face shape and hair length.

Like the name suggests, curtain bangs are basically longer versions of bangs that have been parted in the centre (or to the side) to frame your face with wispy ends that blend with the rest of your hair.

Great for those who don't want to fully commit to a full-on, straight-across fringe.

Flipped hair

You've definitely seen this hairdo all over TikTok and Instagram. Though unexpected, this '60s hair trend, which was also popular in the nineties, is one to consider trying out with its unmistakable flip at the end of your hair.

Modern iterations include super smooth high ponytails and half-up, half down 'dos, as seen on celebs like Ariana Grande, Emma Chamberlain (at the 2021 Met Gala) and Kim Kardashian.

Looks like hair trends, much like fashion, are entirely cyclical. This TikTok went viral early this year and has amassed over 18 million views.

Wolf cut

If there's one hairstyle that TikTok can't get enough of, it's the wolf cut. An amalgamation of the mullet and shag cut, the wolf cut is loosely described as having tons of choppy, voluminous layers at the top and wispy ends, a softer approach to the more intense mullet.

Plus, it can be achieved without the need to head down to a salon, since the layers are meant to be uneven and work across various hair textures.

A popular approach is keeping the general length of your hair and having tapered layers, with face-framing curtain bangs or a fringe, like singer Billie Eilish. One downside is that it does require a fair bit of styling (especially if your hair's flat) to achieve the ultimate shaggy look.

Invisible layers

Layers have seen quite a revival in recent years, being a major component in other hair trends. Invisible layers are the opposite of the layers you would see in a wolf cut or mullet.

Giving an almost bouncy appearance, invisible layers are achieved by twisting the hair and shaving it off to remove weight (as seen in this TikTok), making the ends fall seamlessly atop the rest of the hair.

This timeless style is great for those who want to keep their long hair, but want a more dynamic, effortless look.

Buzz cut

You probably remember Britney Spears' iconic buzz cut in 2007, right? Iris Law, Halsey, Jada Pinkett Smith — these are just a few other celebs who have ditched their luscious locks completely for a buzz cut, but for completely different reasons, of course.

The buzz cut has become part of the genderless beauty movement and embraced by many women for its divergent approach to femininity.

Getting a buzz cut used to be a suggestion to keep cool, but it seems that people are opting to get rid of their hair for reasons other than the increasingly sweltering weather, like this TikTok user who shows us how to make full use of her buzz cut. The buzz cut is definitely the official cool-girl hairstyle of 2021 (no pun intended).

Blown out hair

Billowy, bouncy blown out hair — that was the hair of the '90s, and now it seems, of the year. The hairdo was often associated with supermodels of the decade, like Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, and is now back in full force.

It is definitely eye-catching and it takes time and effort to achieve those glamorous, light-as-air curls. Equip yourself with some hair rollers, a round brush and hairdryer, and you're set to take on the bouncy blowout trend.

Two-toned hair

It was almost impossible to avoid this trend. No, it's not indecision, but a purposeful bleaching and colouring of sections of hair, as seen on Blackpink's Jennie and Dua Lipa.

The trend entails sporting two completely contrasting colours, like black with neon or even platinum blonde streaks.

But don't be deceived for this trend is not the new kid on the block. In the '90s, this hairstyle was called 'skunk hair' and was reserved for those wanting to emanate a grungy, gothic vibe.

The trend is now back in full force, and with a much more pleasant name, and can be easily recreated at home.

This article was first published in Her World Online.