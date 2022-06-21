Haj 2022: What pilgrims need to prepare this year

With the Hajj season around the corner, all pilgrims are encouraged to prepare themselves for the first pilgrimage in two years.

To perform the Hajj, they are required to fulfil all the requirements and below we have gathered all the information about the Hajj vaccination as one of the most important elements of Hajj preparation.

Hajj 2022 vaccination requirements

Covid-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that a full vaccination of Covid-19 with one of the approved Covid-19 vaccines is a requirement for all pilgrims who participate in Hajj this year.

Below are the list of the approved Covid-19 vaccines in Saudi Arabia:

Pfizer/BioNTech: Two doses.

Oxford/AstraZeneca: Two doses.

Janssen: Two doses.

Moderna: Two doses.

Sinopharm: Two doses.

Sinovac: Two doses.

Covaxin: Two doses.

Sputnik V: Two doses.

​Nuvaxovid: Two doses.

​Covovax​​: Two doses.

Yellow fever

According to the International Health Regulations 2005, all travellers arriving from countries or areas at risk of yellow fever must present a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate showing that the person was vaccinated at least ten days and ten years before arrival border.

In case of the absence of such a certificate, the individual will be placed under strict surveillance for six days from the date of vaccination or the last date of potential exposure to infection, whichever is earlier.

Below are the list of the yellow fever risk countries:

Africa

Angola Benin Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Central African Republic Chad Congo Cote d'Ivoire Equatorial Guinea Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea-Bissau Kenya Liberia Mali Mauritania Niger Nigeria Senegal Sierra Leone South Sudan Sudan Togo Visitors arriving for Umrah, Hajj, or seasonal work must submit a vaccination certificate Uganda

Central and South America

Argentina Bolivia Brazil Colombia Ecuador French Guiana Guyana Panama Paraguay Peru Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Venezuela

Meningococcal meningitis

Hajj pilgrims must submit a vaccination certificate against meningitis with the quadrivalent (ACYW135) vaccine issued no more than three years and no less than ten days before arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Polio

All visitors from polio-endemic countries and re-established transmission countries should receive one dose of oral polio vaccine (regardless of age and vaccination status).

Proof of polio vaccination at least six weeks before departure is required for visitors from polio-endemic and re-established transmission countries to apply for an entry visa for Saudi Arabia, and travellers will also receive one dose of OPV at border points on arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The exact requirements are valid for travellers from recently endemic countries at high risk of re-importation of poliovirus.

In addition, irrespective of previous immunization history, all visitors under 15 years arriving in Saudi Arabia will also receive one dose of OPV at border points.

Below is the list of polio-endemic countries:

Pakistan Nigeria Ethiopia Sudan Afghanistan Angola Cameroon Zambia Chad United Arab Emirates Republic of the Congo Eritrea

Flu shot

The Saudi Ministry of Health recommends that international pilgrims be vaccinated against seasonal influenza before arrival in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly those at increased risk of severe influenza diseases, including pregnant women, children under five years, the elderly, and individuals with underlying health conditions such as HIV/Aids, asthma, and chronic heart or lung diseases.

In Saudi Arabia, seasonal influenza vaccination is recommended for internal pilgrims, particularly those at risk described above, and all healthcare workers on the Hajj premises.

This article was first published in Wego.