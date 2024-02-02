Halal braised duck stall at Amoy Street to close, has been selling traditional recipe since 1976

Amoy Street Food Centre is set to lose one well-known halal stall this month.

Kin Men Seng Heng, which specialises in traditional Hokkien braised duck, made an announcement on Instagram on Wednesday (Jan 31) of its impending closure.

Labelling it a "hiatus", the stall shared that it will be discontinuing its operations as of the moment.

Feb 8 will be its final day of service.

The post read: "We'd love for you to visit us during our final days! Your ongoing support is deeply appreciated."

Kin Men Seng Heng continued by urging customers to give one them one final visit.

The stall added that there will be future announcements, though it did not specify further details.

AsiaOne has reached out to Kin Men Seng Heng for more information.

Recipe from 1976

The business was founded in 1976 and its legacy had continued with the founder's grandson, Jonathan Tan, and his three business partners.

All four previously worked in the hospitality sector, with most being former chefs and front-of-house staff.

The food served at Kin Men Seng Heng is simple and fuss-free.

Customers can get their order of braised duck with a number of carb options such as rice, kway teow, yellow mee or mixed noodles.

Sides include braised egg, braised beancurd and braised tofu puff.

The stall officially obtained its halal certification on June 30.

When asked why the business opted to apply for halal certification, a personal anecdote was provided.

"A very good friend of mine is Muslim," Jonathan had shared.

"I remember when I was 16, I told his mother that my first ever stall will be halal-certified so that she can eat the food that I cook."

