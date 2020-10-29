This halal joint has fries with toppings galore, from nasi lemak to, um, unicorn

Nestled in the corner of the basement level at Midpoint Orchard, Spuds may come across as nondescript at first glance. But step inside and you'll find a cozy, inviting ambience.
Our group of 5 decided on 4 flavours to try, specifically Unicorn, Bolobolo, Dolmat and White Chick. Here's our review.
UnicornPHOTO: Wonderwall.sg
Topping: Rainbow-coloured nacho cheese of red, green, blue and yellow on top of thick cut French fries.
Price: $7.90
The low-down: The most Instagram-worthy item on the menu. The look of it might be jarring, but it's essentially the usual nacho cheese. More gimmick than anything, but hey, anything for the gram, right?
Potato rating: 🥔🥔🥔
BoloboloPHOTO: Wonderwall.sg
Topping: Comes with ikan bilis, peanuts, cucumber, quail eggs and sambal, basically the ingredients of a typical plate of Nasi Lemak.
Price: $7.90
The low-down: One of the Asian-inspired flavours that suprisingly combined well with the fries. Who knew?
Potato rating: 🥔🥔🥔🥔
White ChickPHOTO: Wonderwall.sg
Topping: Delicious, creamy chicken mushroom sauce
Price: $6.90
The low-down: Our personal fav on the toppings that we tasted. In this case, familiarity breeds comfort for the taste buds. Mushroom cream sause and fries will always be an all-time perfect marriage and Spuds' version didn't dissapoint.
Potato rating: 🥔🥔🥔🥔🥔
Dolmat
Dolmat - Satay Sauce with Chicken Bits #fries #sgfood #sgfoodie #spudssg #foodporn #sgfoodporn #spudssg
A post shared by Spudsg (@spudssg) on Sep 10, 2020 at 3:18am PDT
Topping: Satay sauce with bits of chicken satay sprinkled over the fries base.
Price: $7.90
The low-down: Another interesting mixture. It takes some getting used to but the satay sauce grows on you with each bite.
Potato rating: 🥔🥔🥔
For those who are interested in our food, check out our menu here! Better yet, come down to our outlet and try it out today!
A post shared by Spudsg (@spudssg) on Sep 25, 2020 at 8:01am PDT
Address: 220 Orchard Road, Midpoint Orchard, #B1-07, Singapore 238852 Opening hours: Daily 11:30am to 9pm For more information, check out Spuds on Facebook here.
