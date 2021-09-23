This halal prawn mee stall is offering free meals despite struggles brought about by Covid-19

It's no secret that Covid-19 has taken its toll on local F&B businesses.

For Deanna's Kitchen, their Woodlands outlet opened just six months ago but it is already in the midst of closing down.

The halal prawn mee chain is run by 37-year old Denise Deanna Chew and her husband Muhammad Asri Ramli, 41, and on Tuesday (Sept 21), they wrote on Facebook that business has not been smooth sailing of late.

"But we are still blessed to have a roof over our head and a few outlets to call our own," the post said.

It added: "We have always believed that giving will not make us poorer and it has been something both of us believed in since we started the stall back in 2017."

The couple decided that they wanted "to give back to society" by providing free bowls of their famous prawn mee.

From Sept 22, each Deanna's Kitchen outlet will give away one free bowl of regular-sized prawn mee each to the first five dine-in customers of the day, "no questions asked, no judgement at all".

This initiative will run every day except Monday, until the end of the year.

The outlets are located at 127 Toa Payoh Lorong 1; 214 Jurong East Street 21; and 28 Senang Crescent.

In the Facebook comments, fans – local and abroad – are supportive of this initiative.

Some reminded Asri and Denise of the love and support they have garnered since starting Deanna's Kitchen.

