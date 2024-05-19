Halal travel itinerary UK: A journey through Britain's diverse destinations

The United Kingdom offers a myriad of experiences, seamlessly weaving the allure of its historic sites with the vibrancy of contemporary attractions and the serenity of its picturesque countryside. From the lively thoroughfares of London to the tranquil expanses of the Scottish Highlands, the UK offers a plethora of adventures for every traveller.

Abounding in culture and heritage, the UK is an ideal destination for those craving both excitement and rejuvenation. For Muslim travellers, this journey becomes even more extraordinary with the UK's dedication to offering Halal-friendly travel alternatives.

Finding Halal-friendly options is crucial for Muslim travellers to ensure a comfortable and fulfilling journey. The UK, with its growing Muslim population, offers a variety of Halal-certified restaurants, prayer facilities, and accommodations that cater to Islamic practices. Read on as Wego presents an itinerary that highlights key destinations and ensures that every aspect of the trip is respectful of Islamic guidelines.

Day 1: Arrival in London

This is the time to settle in London and explore its iconic landmarks.

Morning

Arrive in London and check into a Halal-certified hotel. Freshen up after your journey and take some time to relax.

Depending on your arrival time, you might want to take a short walk around the neighborhood to get your bearings and find nearby amenities.

Afternoon

Head out to visit the iconic Tower of London, a historic castle located on the north bank of the River Thames. This former royal residence and prison is now a world-renowned museum showcasing the Crown Jewels and medieval armor. Afterward, walk across the famous Tower Bridge, soaking in the breathtaking vistas of the river and city skyline.

For lunch, dine at a nearby Halal restaurant, such as Tower Mangal, where you can experience authentic Turkish cuisine in a vibrant atmosphere. Post-lunch, venture to the London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park. This exquisite mosque offers a serene space for prayer and an opportunity to engage with the local Muslim community.

Evening

Take a leisurely stroll through Hyde Park, one of London’s largest and most famous parks. Revel in its tranquil ambiance, whether you choose to rent a pedal boat on the Serpentine Lake or simply lounge on the grass. Explore the nearby Marble Arch, a historical landmark originally designed as a grand entrance to Buckingham Palace.

Conclude your day with dinner at The Halal Guys or another certified Halal eatery, enjoying delicious and authentic Halal cuisine before returning to your hotel for a restful night.

Day 2: Exploring London

Dive into London’s rich cultural and historical sites.

Morning

Start your day with a visit to the British Museum, home to a vast collection of world art and artifacts. From the Rosetta Stone to the Elgin Marbles, the museum offers a fascinating journey through history.

Enjoy breakfast at a nearby Halal café such as Cofee Garden, which offers a variety of Halal-friendly options.

Afternoon

Head to the West End, London’s vibrant theater district. Take a guided tour of one of the historic theaters, such as the Royal Opera House or the Queen’s Theatre, to learn about the rich history of London’s performing arts scene.

Indulge in lunch at a Halal-friendly eatery in Covent Garden, such as Dishoom, renowned for its delectable Indian fare, served in a delightful atmosphere. Following your meal, take pleasure in exploring the bustling market and vibrant street performances in Covent Garden.

Evening

Embark on a cruise along the River Thames, where you can see iconic landmarks such as the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, and the London Eye from the water. The evening cruise offers a unique perspective of the city, especially as the lights come on.

End your day with dinner at a Halal-certified restaurant in Southbank, such as Troia Southbank Charcoal Kebab Kitchen, which offers a variety of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes. Enjoy the scenic riverside views before heading back to your hotel for the night.

Day 3: Oxford and Stratford-upon-Avon

Experience the historic charm of Oxford and Shakespeare’s birthplace.

Morning

Travel to Oxford, a city known for its prestigious university and stunning architecture. Upon arrival, explore the historic Bodleian Library, one of the oldest libraries in Europe, and take a walking tour of the university’s beautiful colleges.

Savor the morning with breakfast at a Halal-friendly café like Caffè Nero, where the cozy ambiance complements an array of delightful breakfast offerings

Afternoon

Continue your journey to Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare. Visit Shakespeare’s Birthplace, a restored 16th-century house where the famous playwright was born and raised. Explore the surrounding area, including Anne Hathaway’s Cottage and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

For lunch, dine at a Halal-friendly restaurant like The Food of Love, which offers a menu accommodating Halal dietary requirements and celebrating local flavors.

Evening

As evening falls, make your way back to London, allowing time to unwind and contemplate the day’s adventures in historic towns. Indulge in a delightful dinner at a nearby Halal restaurant, like Tayyabs, renowned for its mouthwatering Pakistani dishes and inviting atmosphere.

Relish in a satisfying meal, concluding the day on a high note before retiring for a well-deserved rest

Day 4: Manchester

Discover Manchester’s vibrant culture and sporting heritage.

Morning

Hop on a train to Manchester, celebrated for its vibrant music scene, sports culture, and rich industrial legacy. Begin your day by immersing yourself in the wonders of the Manchester Museum, offering captivating displays on natural history, archaeology, and anthropology.

Fuel up for your adventures with breakfast at a Halal café such as Café Marhaba, celebrated for its welcoming ambiance and hearty breakfast selections.

Afternoon

Tour the famous Old Trafford Stadium, home to Manchester United Football Club. Experience the excitement of walking through the players’ tunnel, visiting the dugout, and learning about the club’s illustrious history at the museum.

After the stadium tour, have a Halal lunch in the city center at a restaurant like Zouk Tea Bar & Grill, which offers a fusion of Pakistani and Indian cuisine.

Evening

Spend your evening exploring the Northern Quarter, Manchester’s creative and bohemian district. Discover independent shops, street art, and lively cafes. Take some time to browse vintage stores and artisanal markets for unique finds.

End your day with dinner at a Halal-certified restaurant such as Mughli Charcoal Pit, where you can enjoy authentic Pakistani and Indian dishes in a contemporary setting. After your meal, leisurely wander through the neighborhood’s captivating streets before retiring to your hotel for a rejuvenating rest.

Day 5: Edinburgh

Explore the historic and scenic beauty of Edinburgh.

Morning

Travel to Edinburgh by train, immersing yourself in Scotland’s stunning landscapes along the journey. Upon arrival, check into a Halal-friendly hotel and freshen up.

Start your day on a delicious note with breakfast either en route or at a nearby Halal café, ensuring a perfect beginning to your Edinburgh adventure.

Afternoon

Begin your exploration of Edinburgh with a visit to Edinburgh Castle, an iconic fortress perched atop Castle Rock. Explore the castle’s historic buildings, including the Crown Jewels and the Stone of Destiny. Afterward, stroll down the Royal Mile, a historic street lined with shops, cafes, and historic landmarks.

Stop for lunch at a Halal restaurant such as Daika Kurdish Grill, offering delicious Middle Eastern cuisine in a cozy atmosphere.

Evening

Take a hike up Arthur’s Seat, an ancient volcano and the main peak in the group of hills forming Holyrood Park. Marvel at the panoramic vistas of Edinburgh and its environs while witnessing the stunning sunset unfold before you.

After descending, head to a Halal-certified eatery like Kebab Mahal for dinner, where you can savor authentic Indian and Pakistani dishes. Reflect on your day’s adventures before retiring to your hotel for the night.

Day 6: Glasgow and Departure

Visit Glasgow’s cultural hotspots before heading back to London.

Morning

Take a short train ride to Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city, known for its vibrant cultural scene and impressive Victorian architecture. Start your day with an exploration of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, housing a diverse array of artworks and artifacts from ancient Egypt to contemporary times.

Enjoy a delightful breakfast at a Halal café like The Bay Tree, where a variety of breakfast selections await to tantalize your taste buds

Afternoon

Explore the bustling Merchant City district, known for its designer boutiques, independent galleries, and lively cafes. Spend some time browsing the shops and soaking up the atmosphere of this vibrant neighborhood.

For lunch, dine at a Halal restaurant such as Bar Soba Merchant City, which serves Scottish cuisine with a modern twist in a relaxed setting.

Evening

Return to London in the evening for your departure. Reflect on your journey through the UK as you travel back, reminiscing about the memorable experiences you’ve had. Arrive in London and check into a Halal-friendly hotel for your final night.

Enjoy a farewell dinner at a Halal-certified restaurant such as Hiba Express, savoring your last taste of British cuisine before saying goodbye to this enchanting country. Rest peacefully and ready yourself for your homeward journey the following day, carrying cherished memories of your Halal-friendly exploration across the UK.

This article was first published in Wego.