Madam Pez-ident: This Singaporean toy designer turned ex-President Halimah Yacob into a retro candy dispenser

A Singaporean toy designer based in Australia took his creativity to presidential levels when he modelled a Pez dispenser after ex-President Halimah Yacob.

The owner of Bird Hand Toys, who goes by the name GT, introduced the piece in an Instagram post on June 12.

"Turned a Pez candy dispenser into this piece referencing President Halimah with wordplay on Prez/President. Also changed the candy wrappers to fit the same theme," the post read.

The toy designer also shared he was happy with how this "Prez" dispenser turned out and warned customers that the item is not meant to be used to dispense candy, as a lot of glue was used while putting it together.

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The piece is one of a kind and was listed on Bird Hand Toys' website for $80. It has since been sold.

According to comments under GT's Instagram post, the creation was well-received, with some customers requesting he make more so they can purchase one as well.

One comment read: "Gotta do every president now for collection."

Another netizen who came across the post tagged Halimah Yacob, to which GT replied: "Tagging her is like the student telling the teacher which classmate is doing something wrong."

Other notable Singapore politicians, such as Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Singapore's first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, also inspired his works.

Beyond these prominent figures, GT also worked on celebrity characters like Gurmit Singh's Phua Chu Kang and James Lye's VR Man, among many other creations.

According to the Vulcan Post, GT had picked up toy-making as a hobby while working in his last tech job.

The 40-year-old Singaporean has had a nearly 20-year career in the tech industry before pivoting to toy-making full time.

He describes his creations as "adult collectibles" and each figure is made in small quantities.

These creations can be priced anywhere from $60 to over $200, according to Bird Hand Toys' website.

AsiaOne has reached out to GT for more information.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com