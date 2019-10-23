Halloween costume guide 2019: 10 cheapest places to shop for Halloween costumes in Singapore

Think Halloween, and images of trick-or-treaters in elaborate costumes going door-to-door spring to mind.

A Western tradition that falls on the last day of October, Halloween isn’t as widely celebrated in Singapore.

Unless you’re a prepubescent child living in an expat community, don’t expect to dress up for your neighbours. Save it instead for the dance floor.

Nightlife institution Zouk, for instance, is throwing a Fright Safari from October 25 to 27.

Come dressed to kill for Little Creatures’ Halloween party, and you might walk away with a few goodies.

You don’t have to go all-out and empty your bank account for a blood-splattered Victorian gown either. All you need is a little bit of ingenuity and an eye for a good deal.

Here’s a round-up of the cheapest costume shops in Singapore to help you with the latter.

CHEAPEST HALLOWEEN COSTUME SHOPS IN SINGAPORE

Shop Location Price Dimac Glam & Glitter 50 East Coast Road, #01-42 Roxy Square From $2 (for accessories), and $30 (for a three-day costume rental) Daiso 2 Jurong East Street 21, #03-50 IMM $2 (for accessories) Ministry of Costumes 203A Henderson Road #09-03 From $20 (for a three-day rental) Spotlight 68 Orchard Road Level 5 From $3 (for masks), and $30 (for costumes) Pan In The Box 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #02-51 The Central Shopping Mall From $3 (for accessories), and $30 (for costumes) Miio Store www.miiostore.com From $17.70 (for a three-day costume rental) Funidelia www.funidelia.sg From $2 (for accessories), and $12 (for costumes) Qoo10 www.qoo10.sg From $8.90 (for costumes) Ezbuy www.ezbuy.sg From $3 (for costumes) Lazada www.lazada.sg From $3 (for costumes) Shopee www.shopee.sg From $2.50 (for costumes)

DIMAC GLAM & GLITTER

Established in 2010 as an online boutique, Dimac Glam & Glitter now occupies a space in Roxy Square and has expanded from selling themed ensembles into designing theatre props.

Besides stag nights and masquerade parties, it caters to Halloween goers as well with a eye-catching array of headdresses, masks, uniforms, period dresses, and cosplay-worthy outfits.

Address: 50 East Coast Road, #01-42 Roxy Square, Singapore 428769 Opening hours: 11am to 6pm (Tuesday to Saturday)

Contact: +65 9452 3250

Price: From $2 (for accessories), and $30 (for a three-day costume rental)

DAISO

This bargain department store, where everything costs $2, isn’t just good for loading up for everyday items such as stationery and homeware.

Here, you’ll find masks, hats and other accessories as well, perfect putting a low-budget Halloween costume together.

Although Daiso doesn’t stock full-scale costumes, it carries all the materials you’ll need to craft your own from scratch, earning you brownie points for resourcefulness at your next party.

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #03-50 IMM, Singapore 609601

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6566 9585

Price: $2 (for accessories)

MINISTRY OF COSTUMES

Ministry of Costumes is among the oldest fancy dress shops in Singapore, as well as the most extensive with as many as 30,000 costumes available. Whether you’re looking to transform into Pennywise or a stormtrooper, this boutique has got you covered. You can even rent group outfits for 10 to 30 people, strut into your Halloween bash as an army of SWAT operatives, and bag the “best-dressed squad” award.

Address: 203A Henderson Road #09-03, Singapore 159546

Opening hours: 1pm to 6pm (Weekdays), 1pm to 4pm (Saturdays)

Contact: +65 6270 1733

Price: From $20 (for a three-day rental)

SPOTLIGHT

An Australian family business and one of the largest craft stores in Singapore, Spotlight not only has the supplies (from the fabric to the sewing kit) for a DIY costume, but also a section dedicated to Halloween accessories and ready-made apparel. The best part? Most of these costumes are on sale.

Address: 68 Orchard Road Level 5, Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6733 9808

Price: From $3 (for masks), and $30 (for costumes)

PAN IN THE BOX

Known for its cosplay offerings, Pan In The Box is the place to be if you’re a die-hard otaku.

Beyond classic anime characters though, the original cosplay costume shop in Singapore also carries anything from Guy Fawkes masks and prop guns to multi-coloured wigs and Cai Sen Ye (Fortune God) costumes—available both for purchase and rent.

Address: 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #02-51 The Central Shopping Mall, Singapore 059817

Opening hours: 11.30am to 8pm (Sunday to Tuesday), 11.30am to 8.30pm (Wednesday to Thursday), 11.30am to 9pm (Friday to Saturday)

Contact: +65 6221 3293

Price: From $3 (for accessories), and $30 (for costumes)

MIIO STORE

In this online costume rental portal, discounts are aplenty. Whether you’re cosplaying a Harry Potter or Super Mario character, there’s no doubt the prices here are among the most competitive.

You can rent the costumes for a minimum of three days — just enough time for you to impress your fellow Halloweeners without breaking the bank.

And if you can’t find what you’re looking for, you can make a special request, complete with your budget.

Contact: +65 9296 2246

Price: From $17.70 (for a three-day costume rental)

FUNIDELIA

Funidelia is a geek’s paradise. The online store boasts an extensive collection of party decorations, fancy dress accessories, fake blood, face paint, and of course costumes of every variety.

There’s even a category for pet costumes, in case you need to coordinate your outfit with your pooch’s. While the majority of options available are priced between $40 and $100, there are cheaper alternatives that hover around the $20 range.

Price: From $2 (for accessories), and $12 (for costumes)

QOO10

Get your witch hat and fake pig nose at throwaway prices at Qoo10, especially while the items remain on sale. With just a few accessories, you could put together a decent outfit for under $10. If you’re not the crafty type, however, opt for a full costume. It’ll likely cost more than $10, but not for those who are willing to settle for a more generic get-up.

Price: From $8.90 (for costumes)

EZBUY

Another online retailer that offers impossibly cheap Halloween costumes is Ezbuy, also known as the English version of Taobao.

Though they may not necessarily be of the best quality, the products come in a surprisingly wide variety, including Harry Potter robes, animal onesies, and Qing Dynasty eunuch costumes.

Price: From $3 (for costumes)

LAZADA

Adding on to the diversity of products available to us, Singapore-based e-commerce site Lazada features a catalogue of marked down accessories such as artificial vampire fangs, elf ears, and Zorro masks. Fans of How I Met Your Mother can also get a slutty pumpkin outfit for under $5.

Price: From $3 (for costumes)

SHOPEE

Turn up for parties as your favourite childhood character like Little Red Riding Hood ($15.14) or take it up a notch by dressing up like the kids from 2019 horror hit “Us” ($13.39), all available on e-commerce platform Shopee.

Even your pets can get in on the act with adorable Halloween pet costumes from $2.50.

Price: From $2.50 (for costumes)

This article was first published in SingSaver.