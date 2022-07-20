Hands up to doing good this National Day - and beyond!

Can you believe it's almost National Day again?

This year's NDP theme is Stronger Together, Majulah!, celebrating the strength of the Singapore spirit and encouraging us to build a better future together.

Here are two simple ways you can do your part to show care and compassion for our fellow Singaporeans.

#PledgeSG

PHOTO: Screengrab/PedgeSG

#PledgeSG invites you to pledge your support for worthy causes and express gratitude, hopes and wishes for Singapore and your fellow Singaporeans.

You can pledge via your Instagram or Twitter account with the tag #PledgeSG, or through the dedicated #PledgeSG website.

You're also encouraged to share your pledges to the "live" online social wall on the #PledgeSG website to inspire your fellow Singaporeans.

#DoingGood

PHOTO: Unsplash

From now till Aug 6, you're encouraged to fulfil your pledges for causes by taking part in the #DoingGood campaign. Over the course of this campaign, you can take part in various volunteering opportunities and initiatives to make our community a better place.

You can also spread the love by starting your own initiatives on the #DoingGood website. For sign-ups and more volunteer activities, visit the #DoingGood website here.

Can't decide where to start?

Why not check out these #DoingGood activities?

PHOTO: Giving.sg

Reading sessions with adults with intellectual disabilities

Befriend and read books to persons with intellectual disabilities (PWIDs), allowing them to express themselves through reading and crafts while facilitating the improvement of their literacy.

PHOTO: Giving.sg

Tutor and befriend children with chronic illnesses

Support the learning needs of children with chronic illnesses by providing personalised tutoring sessions. Your impact goes beyond just teaching – you're also providing respite for caregivers and reducing the stress they face in terms of supporting their children's academics.

PHOTO: Giving.sg

Meals on Wheels – Food delivery

The Meals on Wheels initiative provides food delivery for frail, needy and homebound seniors who lack caregivers to assist with their daily needs and are unable to prepare meals or go out to buy meals on their own.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.