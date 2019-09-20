Handwashing beats sanitiser for killing flu virus on hands

Health workers who use hand sanitiser between patients may be more likely to spread flu germs than those who take the time to wash their hands, a recent experiment suggests.

That's because fresh mucus from infected patients interferes with the ability of the alcohol in hand sanitiser to reach the concentrations needed to deactivate the flu virus, researchers report in mSphere.

Previously, it was recognised that rubbing hands with sanitiser and handwashing with an antiseptic cleanser have similar disinfection effects against flu viruses, said Dr Ryohei Hirose, an infectious disease researcher at Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan who led the study.

"However, in this study, we show that the physical properties ... of mucus protect influenza A virus from inactivation by ethanol-based disinfectants," Hirose said by email. "This increases the risk of (active influenza virus) transmission, and hinders the eradication of healthcare-acquired infections."

Researchers did a series of lab tests and computer simulations to examine how much active influenza A virus remained after exposure both to an ethanol-based disinfectant sanitiser and handwashing with an antiseptic cleanser. Influenza A is the most common form of seasonal flu.

Flu virus in wet mucus from infected patients wasn't destroyed after two minutes of exposure to sanitiser - it took about four minutes for the virus to be completely deactivated. That compares to just 30 seconds with handwashing.