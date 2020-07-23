A handy guide on the durian varieties available in Singapore

It’s durian season again (it usually rolls in around June and ends in September). Durians are generally divided into two main categories — bitter or sweet — and though there are breeds that are both bittersweet, most people prefer one predominant taste.

If you’re not that into the thorny king of fruits, you’re probably only familiar with two breeds: Mao Shan Wang and D24. But believe it or not, there are actually hundreds of durian types in the world, mostly grown in Malaysia and Thailand.

Here’s a guide of the different types available in Singapore so you know how to shop for what best suits your preferences.