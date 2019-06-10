Hang out with Elmo and Sesame Street friends at this cafe that is not at Universal Studios Singapore

PHOTO: Facebook/Kumoyasingapore
Young Parents

There's a Sesame Street in Singapore - and no, it's not at Universal Studios Singapore.

The family-friendly Kumoya cafe, known for its collabs with some of the world's most iconic characters, will be playing host to Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Abby from Sept 26 to Dec 29, 2019.

Look who's standing under the street sign to welcome you and your kids!

PHOTO: Facebook/Kumoyasingapore

Your little ones will squeal with joy when they enter this pop-up themed cafe, and you shouldn't suppress your excitement, too. (C'mon, everyone grew up with Elmo and friends! In fact, did you know that Sesame Street is celebrating its 50th birthday this year?)

Once again, Kumoya has worked with food artist, Shirley Wong, better known as Little Miss Bento, to curate and style your meal.

They have previously collaborated with some of the world's most iconic characters such as Cinnamoroll, Miffy, Care Bears, tokidoki, Mr Men Little Miss, My Little Pony, Pusheen and Snoopy.

This time around, on the Sesame Street X Kumoya menu, you'll find six snacks, four mains, four desserts and eight beverages. Spend at least $128 on a single receipt and you might be the lucky diner to bring home a giant Cookie Monster plush worth $169.

Visit this special pop-up cafe before it closes on Dec 29, 2019.

Where: Kumoya, 8 Jalan Klapa, Singapore 199320

Opening hours: 12pm - 9.30pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays, Sundays), 12pm to 10.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays), closed on Mondays

Visit www.facebook.com/kumoyasingapore

This article was first published in Young Parents.

More about
Cafes and Bakeries cartoons Children and Youth

TRENDING

Runaway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
Hang out with Elmo and Sesame Street friends at this cafe that is not at Universal Studios Singapore
Hang out with Elmo and Sesame Street friends at this cafe that is not at Universal Studios Singapore
2 children among 6 people injured in PIE chain collision
2 children among 6 people injured in PIE chain collision
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China
Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop
3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?
Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies

LIFESTYLE

$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab&#039;s $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals &amp; other deals this week
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain

SERVICES