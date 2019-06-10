Hang out with Elmo and Sesame Street friends at this cafe that is not at Universal Studios Singapore

There's a Sesame Street in Singapore - and no, it's not at Universal Studios Singapore.

The family-friendly Kumoya cafe, known for its collabs with some of the world's most iconic characters, will be playing host to Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Abby from Sept 26 to Dec 29, 2019.

Look who's standing under the street sign to welcome you and your kids!

PHOTO: Facebook/Kumoyasingapore

Your little ones will squeal with joy when they enter this pop-up themed cafe, and you shouldn't suppress your excitement, too. (C'mon, everyone grew up with Elmo and friends! In fact, did you know that Sesame Street is celebrating its 50th birthday this year?)

Once again, Kumoya has worked with food artist, Shirley Wong, better known as Little Miss Bento, to curate and style your meal.

They have previously collaborated with some of the world's most iconic characters such as Cinnamoroll, Miffy, Care Bears, tokidoki, Mr Men Little Miss, My Little Pony, Pusheen and Snoopy.

This time around, on the Sesame Street X Kumoya menu, you'll find six snacks, four mains, four desserts and eight beverages. Spend at least $128 on a single receipt and you might be the lucky diner to bring home a giant Cookie Monster plush worth $169.

Visit this special pop-up cafe before it closes on Dec 29, 2019.

Where: Kumoya, 8 Jalan Klapa, Singapore 199320

Opening hours: 12pm - 9.30pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays, Sundays), 12pm to 10.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays), closed on Mondays

Visit www.facebook.com/kumoyasingapore

This article was first published in Young Parents.