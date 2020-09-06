Hang out with your girlfriends at these champagne brunch spots in Singapore

Colony emerged tops in the champagne brunch category in The Peak magazine’s Restaurant Awards this year and it’s no wonder why.

It boasts an impressive buffet spread that includes seven different counters serving fresh seafood and various types of cuisine, from Chinese and Indian.

Desserts are also not to be missed. There are the usual suspects like your tiramisu and chocolate, although we suggest making a beeline for the crepe suzette counter where you can choose your own toppings.

My personal favourite is definitely the strawberry shortcake, which is soft, moist and so fluffy. Remember to save some space for these sweet treats!

Last but not least, what’s a champagne brunch without champagne? You get to enjoy free flow of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Reserve Ritz Brut NV throughout.

See the menu here.

Prices Adults – $178 ++; Inclusive of unlimited pours of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Reserve Ritz Brut NV, house pour red or white wines, cocktails, selected Colony craft beers, soft drinks and fruit juices.

Kids — $ 89 ++ (aged 6-12) / $45 (aged 3-5); Inclusive of unlimited soft drinks and fruit juices.

Colony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799. Call 6434 5288.