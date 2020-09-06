Hang out with your girlfriends at these champagne brunch spots in Singapore

Want to catch up with your close friends after not seeing one another for months? Why not unwind over a champagne brunch?
So whether you want to have a day out with the girls (and enjoy free-flow of alcohol), or you want to treat your kids, these brunch spots have taken into account safe distancing measures and cleanliness measures to offer you relaxing dining experiences.
1. Town Restaurant & Bar, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
The Town restaurant at the Fullerton Hotel offers a scrumptious spread from brunch staples like Egg Benedict, to hearty favourites like Chilled Maine Lobsters and Scallops, Grilled Angus Striploin, Slow-Roasted Lamb Leg scented with Rosemary and Garlic.
There are also fresh seafood, live stations, as well as local food like chicken rice and laksa.
Prices
Adults – $173++ with free-flow of house wine, Champagne, Bloody Mary, Gin & Tonic and Negroni
Adults – $120++ with free-flow of chilled juices and soft drinks
Kids (aged 11 years old and under) dine for free until August 2020.
Town Restaurant & Bar at The Fullerton Hotel, 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178. Call 6877 8911 / 8912 or email dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com
2. Colony, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
Colony emerged tops in the champagne brunch category in The Peak magazine’s Restaurant Awards this year and it’s no wonder why.
It boasts an impressive buffet spread that includes seven different counters serving fresh seafood and various types of cuisine, from Chinese and Indian.
Desserts are also not to be missed. There are the usual suspects like your tiramisu and chocolate, although we suggest making a beeline for the crepe suzette counter where you can choose your own toppings.
My personal favourite is definitely the strawberry shortcake, which is soft, moist and so fluffy. Remember to save some space for these sweet treats!
Last but not least, what’s a champagne brunch without champagne? You get to enjoy free flow of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Reserve Ritz Brut NV throughout.
See the menu here.
Prices Adults – $178 ++; Inclusive of unlimited pours of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Reserve Ritz Brut NV, house pour red or white wines, cocktails, selected Colony craft beers, soft drinks and fruit juices.
Kids — $ 89 ++ (aged 6-12) / $45 (aged 3-5); Inclusive of unlimited soft drinks and fruit juices.
Colony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799. Call 6434 5288.
3. Manhattan, Regent Singapore
Manhattan offers an adults-only cocktail brunch, where there’s a menu of free-flow beverages from cocktails, beers, boozy milkshakes and wine with their Manhattan Sunday Brunch.
Top up a bit more and you also get free-flow of Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne.
This bar-concept restaurant boasts an elegant and relaxed atmosphere. With comfortable couches and soft dim lighting, you’ll barely need any alcohol to get you into the romantic mood!
This cosy spot is the perfect place for a date or an intimate heart-to-heart session with your girlfriends.
Here, you can create your very own Bloody Mary from a wide selection of toppings, one of which includes a local delight: bak kwa!
See cocktail brunch menu here.
Prices
(Adults only) $163++ (with cocktails, beer and wines) $199++ (with additional Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne)
Manhattan at Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715. For enquiries, email to manhattan@regentsingapore.com.sg
4. Ash And Elm, Intercontinental Singapore
This weekend champagne brunch by Ash & Elm incorporates the usual buffet style and an ala carte menu for you to choose from.
There are about 11 different types of dishes on the a la carte menu and they all come in thoughtfully small portions, so you’ll be able to try more of their food offerings without stuffing yourself.
These include caviar soup, lobster risotto, pan-fried foie gras, beef cheeks, duck confit and more! They are free-flow, so you can order as much as you want!
The buffet spread offers your usual fresh seafood, beef, slow-roasted Norwegian salmon, a dedicated charcuterie room and even a live station where you can DIY your own crepes.
For parents with children, there’s a corner that provides fun and games for your little ones while you enjoy your food.
Prices Adults – $68 ++ (with fruit juices, soft drinks, DIY cocktails) Adults – $128 ++ (with unlimited Taittinger Brut Champagne)
Ash And Elm at InterContinental Singapore, Level 1, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966. Tel: 6338 7600, email ashandelm@ihg.com.
5. SKAI, Swissotel The Stamford
Dining on amazing food while enjoying a bird’s eye view of Singapore – doesn’t that sound like the perfect Saturday?
Contemporary grill restaurant Skai offers a lavish brunch affair with a mix of cold plates and hot plates. You get quality steaks cooked to perfection in a Josper Charcoal Oven, a wide range of fresh seafood, interesting and tantalising dishes like lobster miso soup and salsa pork belly, and exquisite desserts.
Menu here.
Prices Adults – $158
Kids – $69 (aged 7 – 12)
SKAI at Swissotel The Stamford, Level 70, 2 Stamford Road, Singapore 178882. Tel: 6431 6156, or email skai@swissotel.com
6. Brasserie Le Saveurs, St. Regis Singapore
We can’t think of a better place to be sipping unlimited pours of champagne than Brasserie Le Saveurs’ luxurious confines.
There will be seared beef tenderloin, lobster bisque, duck rillettes, burrata salad and pan-seared foie gras (not that this is not a buffet). You must save room for desserts, which include assorted chocolate pralines, crepes suzette, tarts and minature cakes.
Menu here.
Prices Adults – $138++; inclusive of a flow of non-alcoholic beverages.
Adults – $198++ to $548++ (prices depend on your choice of champagne); all brunch experiences are accompanied by a flow of your preferred Champagne along with soft drinks, juices, and freshly brewed coffee and tea.
Kids – $75++ (4 to 12 years old)
Brasserie Le Saveurs at St. Regis Singapore, Lobby Level, 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911.
This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.