Happiest place at sea: Disney Adventure cruise to set sail from Singapore in 2025

While Singapore has yet to have our own Disneyland theme park (Disney, please make this happen), we are about to get the next best thing — a Disney-themed cruise ship called Disney Adventure.

Come 2025, the first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia will be sailing from Singapore, shared a press release on Wednesday (June 26).

The cruise schedule will have a range of three- and four-night voyages, and the ship will be ported at Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years as part of a collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board.

Disney Cruise Line estimates the passenger capacity of the 208,000-gross-ton Disney Adventure to be approximately 6,700 with around 2,500 crew members.

The ship will have seven themed areas — Disney Imagination Garden, Disney Discovery Reef, San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, Town Square, Marvel Landing and Toy Story Place.

Disney Imagination Garden is the heart of the ship and will be an enchanted gallery, garden and open-air performance venue all in one.

There's plenty of shopping and dining to do at Disney Discovery Reef, which will feature popular aquatic characters from The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo and Luca.

San Fransokyo Street will be the family entertainment area where guests can try out various interactive games and activities. There will also be more shops and a cinema.

Those who want to have a swim can head over to Wayfinder Bay, a poolside retreat that will reflect the Pacific Islands-inspired artistry of the film Moana. Guests can also enjoy stunning views of the sea and sky here.

More shops, lounges, eateries and entertainment can be found at Town Square, which is inspired by Disney movies like Tangled, Cinderella and Frozen.

Superhero-lovers will enjoy Marvel Landing, which will offer Avengers-level adventure, with attractions and experiences that showcase imaginative representations of guests' favourite heroes.

Finally, there is Toy Story Place, which was inspired by the popular Pixar animated film series. This whimsical play land will have eateries and water play areas.

Aside from the various themed zones, guests can also look forward to world-class entertainment "that brings the ship to life".

This means plenty of character encounters, stage shows packed with Disney songs and characters, signature events, first-run films, karaoke and game shows.

More details about the maiden voyage and onboard experiences will be announced at a later date. So Disney fans, keep your eyes peeled.

