Happy 10th Veganuary: Vegan-friendly food places to try in Singapore

Did you know that Veganuary, the movement that encourages people to follow a plant-based diet for the month of January, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year?

Originally launched by a couple in the UK, the movement has since become a worldwide phenomenon.

If you're considering taking part in Veganuary but aren't sure what your food options are, check out these meat-free food places for a delicious plant-based meal.

1. VeganBurg

Think burgers either have slabs of meat or nothing but lettuce? Think again! Located in Eunos, VeganBurg has a surprisingly diverse range of plant–based burgers.

From Hawaiian Teriyaki to Char–Grilled Satay, the menu promises to tempt even the most hardcore meat lovers. And that’s not even getting into the add-ons and sides it offers, such as mushroom fries and vegan BBQ franks.

VeganBurg Flagship, 44 Jalan Eunos, Singapore 419502 | VeganBurg Woodleigh Mall, 11 Bidadari Park Drive, #01-37, Singapore 367803

Find out more here

2. Genesis Vegan Restaurant

This eatery proves that vegan dishes can be as hearty and flavourful as their meat-based counterparts.

Genesis Vegan Restaurant is especially known for its succulent dumplings, but you'll be spoiled for choice no matter what you pick, be it their rich lasagne, pork-free Bak Kut Teh (don't knock it till you've tried it) or tofu cheesecake.

2 Havelock Road, #B1-01 Havelock II, Singapore 059763

Find out more here

3. WellSmoocht Collective

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/BzmXYfvn1Hb/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1a5a6c3b-7f22-48a7-96fa-8f0540aa8da2[/embed]

Have a sweet tooth? Be sure to check out WellSmoocht, a cafe and dessert bar which specialises in plant-based ice cream.

Made from brown rice, sugar cane juice and fruits or nut butters, Smoocht’s r’ice cream, as they call it, comes in a wide variety of delicious flavours such as Earl Grey Lavender, Rose Coconut and Gula Melaka.

The best part? These r’ice creams contain far less calories than regular ice cream, making them perfect for guilt-free indulgence.

In addition, if you want to enjoy delicious vegan bites at home, WS Deli Experience Store has you covered. Aside from serving tasty cafe fare in-store, WS Deli also sells ready-to-eat plant-based meals that you can easily prep for home dining.

WellSmoocht, 319 Jurong East Street 31, #01-58, Singapore 600319

Find out more here

4. nomVnom

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/B4PE1geHzcZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b5bbef6a-6b24-48c6-b53f-cfe029405e63[/embed]

Another vegan burger place, you say? Well, unlike VeganBurg, nomVnom sells more than just burgers.

Here, you can enjoy a wide variety of Western food like pasta, pizzas and even smoothies. If Western cuisine isn't your cup of tea, the eatery also serves some Asian dishes like udon and rendang.

nomVnom Bistro, Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #03-105/106/107, Singapore 059817 | nomVnom 18 Tai Seng, 18 Tai Seng Street, #B1-02, Singapore 539775 | nomVnom Xpress, 6 Woodlands Square, Woods Square Tower 2, #01-06, S737737

Find out more here

5. Greendot

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Bt2ikg8B0cy/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=60e91fcb-3360-4f44-bd68-2ae15ba93c14[/embed]

Admittedly, Greendot is technically a vegetarian eatery rather than a vegan one. However, given that it has dedicated vegan options that look and taste amazing, it’s certainly worth a mention as well.

Greendot has a bit of everything, from noodle dishes to soup bowls and even a stir fry mushroom & veg pot. In the mood for something different? Order a hearty bento set chock full of tasty ingredients like QQ tofu, braised pumpkin and sesame rice.

Various outlets

Find out more here

6. Emirates (yes, really)

This isn’t exactly in Singapore, but if you want vegan nosh 40,000 feet in the air, Emirates (which flies to and from the Lion City) is adding even more dishes to its existing "vegan vault" of over 300 curated plant-based recipes, to be served as in-flight meals as well as in Emirates lounges.

You can look forward to a wide array of tasty dishes, from chickpea crepe stuffed with carrot, peppers, mushroom and tomato concasse to tofu tikka masala, jackfruit curry with basmati rice, and much more.

Be sure to leave room for scrumptious desserts like coconut mousse with mango compote and moist banana cake with chocolate crumble.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.