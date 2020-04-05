Mother's Day deals, circuit-breaker edition: Free bouquets, large tub of popcorn chicken & more

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

While we can't bring our dearest mums out to celebrate this Mother's Day, here are some deals you can still snag to show her how much you care!

Shake Shake In A Tub

Available for a limited time from May 1 to May 10, Shake Shake In A Tub is offering a complimentary large tub of popcorn chicken and two bottles of hand sanitisers with a purchase of its Mother's Day value set.

The set comes with 24 pieces of chicken in either original soy garlic or spicy flavour, a tub of fries and four can drinks. Priced at $46.70, customers who use the promotion code "SHAKEIT" are also able to enjoy $10 off their first order above $25.

Delivery is available islandwide, you can order here.

Complimentary flower bouquets

1. LeCaine Gems

LeCaine Gems is offering free flower bouquet and wine delivery bundles from May 9 to May 10 with purchase of its jewellery gift voucher.

On Mother's Day weekend, a personal delivery will be arranged, but slots are limited. You can order here.

2. Shang Social & Beng Hiang

Treat your mum to a dim sum high-tea with Shang Social or a Mother's Day set with Hokkien restaurant Beng Hiang.

Pre-order by May 7 to secure a free tin of premium Pryce tea (set A) or a mini bouquet of carnations (set B), as well as a Mother's Day greeting card. However, the gifts are only available for takeaways and delivery. Customers who opt for takeaways will enjoy 20 per cent off their orders.

For Shang Social:

Check out the set menus here or the takeaway menu here.

Call 6346 0260 to order.

Islandwide delivery is available via Oddle, with a minimum purchase of $30. With the promotion code "FIRST3OFF", customers are entitled to $3 off their first order.

Customers may also order through Deliveroo from May 8 to May 10, excluding the complimentary gifts.

For Beng Hiang:

Check out the set menus here or the takeaway menu here.

Call 6221 6695 or 6221 6684 to order.

Islandwide delivery is available via Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood.

With a minimum spend of $30 and using the promotion code "UNITE30", customers are entitled to $3 off their first order for Deliveroo.

Sushi Tei

From May 5 to May 11, Sushi Tei is having a one-for-one promotion for its Salmon Rose Don. A free salmon salad will also be given with every Unagi Hitsumabushi purchased.

The promotion is available via takeaway, islandwide delivery, Deliveroo and Foodpanda. Customers can order through WhatsApp at 8821 0377 or 8821 8277 between 11am and 9pm.

For orders below $100, there will be a $5 delivery fee. Delivery is free for orders above $100. Do order two hours in advance.

Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant @ Parkroyal on Beach Road

Specially created by Executive Chef Zeng Feng of Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant, customers have a choice of a six- or eight-course set menu.

Both menus include a Ginseng Wolfberry Soup and are available for takeaway and delivery from May 1 to May 31.

With every order of either set menu on May 9 and May 10, customers will receive a complimentary gift pack of "organic handmade longevity noodle" word art that is shaped into the Chinese characters '福' (fortune) or '喜' (happiness). This promotion is only limited to the first 50 orders.

UOB cardmembers can also enjoy 10 per cent savings, with free islandwide delivery. The promotion is valid with a minimum spend of $38. To order, call 6505 5722 or order here.

