'Hard decision, but we just have to': Homeowner tears down kitchen after nightmare reno experience

Home renovation can sometimes be a chore.

Unfortunately for TikTok user Wushihome, their home renovation experience seemed to be a living nightmare to the nth degree.

When renovating their five-room HDB flat, the renovation works done in the kitchen were so shoddy that the homeowner decided to go back to square one.

"Hard decision, but we just have to tear down everything for the best," Wushihome said in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (Nov 29).

Having bought the 36-year-old apartment back in September, Wushihome was excited to transform the 1,313 sq ft of space into their dream home.

When checking for defects, Wushihome labelled the carpenters as the worst they'd ever met.

With measurements taken on Oct 18, they were promised a move-in date of Nov 3.

But there was delay after delay and, as of Nov 26, the family has yet to move in given the (lack of) renovation works.

The post mentioned how the kitchen was "barely done" and likewise for the wardrobe, TV console and shoe cabinet.

Wushihome's nightmare seemed never-ending — from uneven cabinets and laminate joints to gaps that are "bigger than they are supposed to [be]".

"Is it even our responsibility to tell the carpenters that these are substandard quality when we engaged a project manager for our reno?" Wushihome asked.

The homeowner was understandably unhappy and had a chat with the project manager, providing them with two options — have a second go at it or leave.

With the other rooms in the home yet to be renovated, Wushihome made a tough decision on their kitchen.

They felt it was best to tear down all the substandard work done in the kitchen thus far and simply start from scratch.

"We didn't want to compromise on the quality," they reasoned.

In the comments section, netizens asked Wushihome if they could disclose the name of the renovation company.

These requests were kindly denied as they "don't want to shame them".

Wushihome provides regular updates on TikTok and things are looking up, renovation-wise.

In their latest post on Nov 30, the caption read: "So much time wasted on this. Leaving our house in the good hands [of] another carpenter."

AsiaOne has reached out to Wushihome for more information.

