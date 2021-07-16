Harley-Davidson debuts its new Sportster S model

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S model is an all-new sport custom motorcycle designed to provide an exciting riding experience and usher in a new era of Sportster performance.

With a 121-horsepower Revolution® Max 1250T V-Twin engine, the Sportster S rider is in command of unrelenting, on-demand torque. A taut, lightweight chassis and premium suspension provides responsive, intuitive handling.

This provides riders with exceptional power and performance, setting a new standard for Harley-Davidson's most enduring model.

Ultimately, it is in line with Harley-Davidson's commitment to introduce motorcycles that align with their strategy to increase desirability and to drive the legacy of Harley-Davidson.

Design

PHOTO: Harley-Davidson Singapore

The visual design element of the Sportster S model expresses the motorcycle's raw power. The motorcycle will be available in three colours, Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl and Midnight Crimson.

The fuel tank and tail section frame the engine, which serves as the motorcycle's primary focal point.

The massive front tire is reminiscent of a classic bobber's fenderless front end, while the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat tracker inspires the tail section, high-mount exhaust, and slim solo seat.

The lightweight magnesium engine covers have a Chocolate Satin finish, which adds a luxurious touch to the powertrain.

Textures, colours, finishes, and details were chosen to give the Sportster S the appearance of a custom show bike that happens to be parked in the owner's garage.

Powertrain

PHOTO: Harley-Davidson Singapore

The Sportster S model's mechanical heart is a 1250cc Revolution Max 1250T engine. The latest Harley-Davidson liquid-cooled V-Twin engine has been tuned to produce tremendous torque at low RPM, with a torque curve that remains flat across the powerband.

The engine is integrated into the vehicle as the central member of the chassis to reduce overall motorcycle weight. The use of lightweight materials contributes to a favourable power-to-weight ratio translating to 228kg when fully loaded with the 11.8-litre fuel tank.

The Sportster S model includes several technologies that are intended to improve the riding experience. Three pre-programmed, selectable Ride Modes (Sport, Road, and Rain) electronically control the motorcycle's performance characteristics.

The rider can create two custom modes with performance characteristics to meet personal preferences or special situations.

Harley-Davidson Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements is a set of technologies that comes as standard, designed to boost rider confidence in unexpected situations.

Chassis

PHOTO: Harley-Davidson Singapore

The powertrain is a stressed member of the Harley-Davidson Sportster S chassis, which eliminates the traditional frame, resulting in a significantly lighter motorcycle and a very stiff chassis that contributes to precise handling.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S model comes with premium front and rear suspension that is fully adjustable. Hydraulic pre-load adjustment is available for the rear suspension via a convenient knob on the left side of the motorcycle.

The single front brake is equipped with a new Brembo radial monoblock four-piston calliper and a 320mm disc.

Features

PHOTO: Harley-Davidson Singapore

The Sportster S rider takes an aggressive stance on the bike thanks to forward foot controls and a low handlebar. The unladen seat height is 755mm, which is low enough for most riders to put their feet down at a stop.

The reach of the brake and clutch hand levers can be adjusted to best suit the rider's hand size or preference.

The Sportster S model comes pre-wired for heated hand grips for added comfort in cold weather, as well as two dedicated power points for heated riding gear, as well as a USB-C port for charging a phone or other device.

The rider is alerted to changing conditions by an external ambient temperature sensor and a low-temperature warning on the display screen. Cruise control and a proximity-based security system are also included.

Accessories

Sportster S model accessories available at launch through Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Accessories include these key items:

Mid-Control Conversion Kit

Sportster® S Tailbag

Compact Detachable Windshield

Sundowner Solo Seat

Passenger Accommodations

If you're interested in the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S model, visit the Harley-Davidson website here to find out more.

ALSO READ: Guide to getting your motorcycle license & buying a motorbike in Singapore

This article was first published in Motorist.