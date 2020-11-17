Harley-Davidson invites riders to rediscover Singapore

Harley-Davidson Motor Company has launched the Harley Davidson Freedom Challenge, an exciting initiative and competition to reward every rider's pursuit of adventure.

For more than 117 years, Harley-Davidson has connected the community together through the same vision, to experience adventure and freedom for the soul.

Now, more than ever, Harley Davidson is showcasing this sense of community and invites riders to rediscover adventure through a series of riding-related activities that can earn participants points and a chance to win exclusive prizes.

The challenge will run from Nov 13, 2020 until Dec 13, 2020, and Harley-Davidson riders in Singapore can register at the authorised dealership between Nov 13 and 15 before 5:00pm, to participate in a series of exciting challenges as they uncover new roads and rediscover old ones.

Connecting with other two-wheel enthusiasts, the challenge is also open to all riders if they register together with a Harley-Davidson rider.

"The Freedom Challenge is inspired by our community of riders and their shared passion for two wheels. Through this initiative, we hope to reignite their love for adventure and discovery while creating captivating memories, and most importantly, re-awaken the connections within this community despite the physical distance as we continue to power through these times," said Mr. Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson, Asia Emerging Markets & India.

For more details, visit this link

This article was first published in sgCarMart.