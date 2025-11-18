Harley-Davidson reveals new models from its 2026 lineup

Harley-Davidson has revealed select new models from its upcoming 2026 lineup, via the Model Year 2026 Reveal — Chapter One new product launch video on its YouTube channel. These will soon be available at authorised dealerships globally.

These unveiled models include the Street Glide and Road Glide, described as Grand American Touring models optimised for customers who prioritise luxury, performance, and long-haul comfort.

The Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Heritage Classic, Breakout, Fat Boy, and Street Bob cruiser models are also a part of this unveiling.

Each presents a specific stylistic personality, from nostalgic to high performance to boldly custom, and features the full suite of Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson and the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain, but in three unique tunes — with differences in intake and exhaust, cam profiles, and ride mode programming.

Three sport models also make an appearance, namely the Sportster S, Nightster Special, and Nightster. The Revolution Max motor on these models features new engine covers offering an enhanced custom look. And a new option package for the Nightster model features bold Blood Orange paint with graphics inspired by Harley-Davidson flat track race bikes, plus chrome exhaust shields and 14-spoke cast aluminium wheels.

Lastly, two Adventure Touring models also feature, namely the Pan America 1250 Special and the Pan America 1250 ST. The 1250 Special is designed to give its rider the confidence to explore a variety of on-and-off pavement routes, while the 1250 ST is tuned for nimble sport-touring pavement performance.

Additional 2026 Harley-Davidson motorcycle models, including the limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation collection, will be revealed as Chapter Two on Jan 14, 2026.

