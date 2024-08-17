Harley-Davidson Street Glide 117 review: Ushering in a new era of motorcycle touring

When you think of 'Harley-Davidson', the image that immediately comes to mind is exactly what you see here. Some will know it as a Glide, some call it a 'bagger', others may call it a cruiser, but I suspect to most non-bike enthusiasts, it's simply "a Harley". That speaks to how iconic this particular model is for the brand.

So, it's significant that the brand says this new iteration "ushers in new era of motorcycle touring", especially considering it's a brand that, shall we say, typically holds on quite dearly to heritage and history.

So, this is big. Very big. (And I'm not just talking about the size of the bike).

Wholesale changes

This is the new 2024 Street Glide, the latest evolution of Harley-Davidson's iconic Touring model. And while it may look highly familiar on the surface, there are in fact very significant changes all around.

Let's begin with the engine, the beating heart and soul of any Harley. As the name would suggest, engine capacity has gone up to 117 cubic inches, which is 1,923cc in non-American parlance. Power and torque have also been increased, so the V-Twin now produces 105bhp and 176Nm of torque.

Those are healthy numbers, but more relevantly is how that power is doled out. With this new engine, there is a noticeable improvement in refinement and smoothness.

Yes, there's still the vibration you'd expect from a big-capacity V-Twin, but the ample low-end torque and clean power delivery makes for quick getaways from the lights.

It also makes all the right V-Twin sounds — new emissions standards means it's not super loud (easily fixable, if you know what I mean), but it still has the meatiness and distinct sonic quality you expect from a Harley.

Remarkably, the Street Glide also demonstrates improved agility, both in corners as well as in general traffic. Ride quality is much improved thanks to reworked shocks, and the chassis feels tighter overall, so there's a greater sense of sharpness and control across all riding situations.

Part of this increased sense of agility is also down to the fact that the bike feels lighter and more compact to ride. Of course, at crawling speeds it's still a hassle, but get past 20km/h and it feels a lot more effortless than you'd expect.

Turn-in is accurate and alert, mid-corner stability is good, and the overall responsiveness of the bike, relative to its weight and size, is actually impressive.

Of course, a big cruiser comes with big cruiser downsides. While the overall ergonomics are comfortable, I still took a lot of time to get comfortable with the forward controls. And, the clunky gear shifter and it's generous spacing from the foot board means that unless you are wearing chunky Red Wings or riding boots, you're likely going to be shifting more with your whole lower leg than just moving your ankle.

And the sheer size and heft of the Street Glide means that your parking choices are going to have to be more deliberate. You're never going to be squeezing into tight parking spaces, that's for sure. And lane splitting? Yeah, forget about that.

The truth is that a bike like this demands a concerted effort to ride it, and to ride it in a particular way. The brakes are good, but you still want to brake early and have plenty of stopping distance.

It corners quite well (for what it is), but it's still ultimately a low-ground clearance bike. Overall aerodynamics are comfortable, but get into three-digit speeds and wind buffeting is unavoidable, especially given the riding position.

Which is all a very long way to say that yes, it is still a big Harley cruiser.

And a whole lot more

The Street Glide also gets a ton of new equipment — rider aids and otherwise. There are selectable riding modes that adjust throttle response, traction control and ABS, cruise control, Cornering Electronically Linked Brakes, Cornering Drag Torque Slip Control, and Vehicle Hold Control that I found myself using quite regularly.

The equipment upgrades are headlined by the massive 12.3-inch TFT display running Harley's Skyline OS. It's honestly quite shocking to see such a big screen on a motorcycle (for context, 12.3-inches is considered already fairly large for cars). And it's a touchscreen, too! (Though you probably want to be using the steering mounted controls to adjust settings while on the move.)

The infotainment screen offers a good amount of features, such as in-built navigation, audio connectivity, and even Apple CarPlay (but only with a headset connected).

And, you can use it to toggle and change a swathe of settings for the bike. There are also a variety of display options, and altogether represent a big step forward both in functionality and modernity.

Oh, another notable quality-of-life upgrade — there's now a rather massive storage tray underneath the screen, with space for a phone and a wallet and space to spare. There's also a USB-C port within which you can use to connect your phone (or just do it via Bluetooth. So much easier).

On the design front, the Street Glide retains the iconic 'batwing' fairing, but it has actually been reworked to have a sleeker profile, and now integrates the turn signals too.

The same is actually true for the rest of the bike — Harley has deigned to make it more narrow and compact. The shape of the fuel tank has been tweaked, and there's a distinct bevel that flows from the tank to the side covers and onto the saddle bags, lending the model a visual coherence.

Classic formula for the modern age

Look, the new Street Glide has not strayed far from the classic Harley-Davidson formula. It's a big and heavy bike with a large-capacity V-Twin engine.

It makes all the right noises and has all the necessary cruiser coolness, and also still brings with it all the quirky downsides of a bike of this nature. Harley has shaved 7kg off the bike, but it's still a 368kg bike.

In many way, it still feels typically Harley. Except, the improvements are so notably additive that it's hard not to concur with the brand that this is a big step forward for the model. With more equipment and functionality, combined with improved performance and rideability, the Street Glide is a tourer for the modern age.

And yet, any casual onlooker is simply going to look at it and say, "Ah, that's a Harley". That's a big win — because while it has been fundamentally updated and upgraded, the inherent character of the Street Glide remains largely unchanged. Immediately identifiable and downright unmistakable, the bagger identity lives on in this new Street Glide.

What we like

Feels more agile and compact to ride

Engine is powerful, and also smoother and more refined

Improved chassis composure

Immediately recognisable styling

A 12.3-inch touchscreen dash!

What we dislike

Low-speed manoeuvrability is inevitably challenging

A reverse gear would be handy

[[nid:696400]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.