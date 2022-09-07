Harley-Davidson's Freedom Challenge is back; 2 contenders stand to win all-expenses-paid US trip

SINGAPORE - Harley-Davidson has announced the Freedom Challenge 2022, a competition which was designed to inspire Harley-Davidson owners to ride more, and further.

The Freedom Challenge, now in its third year, will run from Sept 11 to Oct 10, 2022, and is open to riders from Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Contestants will be competing in the mileage-focused competition that will be open only to Harley-Davidson owners.

There will be a total of three categories to register from – Solo, Partnered Up (in twos), or Groups of Five. Each category will be eligible to compete in both the The Mileage Milestone and The Mileage Destination challenge categories.

The Freedom Challenge categories and point system

Download the Harley-Davidson app (except South Korea) 10 PTS

The Mileage Milestone (Dealer level contest)

(The first rider to reach the target kilometres at the respective dealer)

Solo -For riders who prefer to embark on their own adventure, individuals’ mileage will be considered.

Distance Points 190.3 km 20 PTS 600 km 30 PTS

Partnered Up – For two riders to clock kilometres together

Distance Points 190.3 km 15 PTS 1,000 km 25 PTS

Groups of Five – For those who prefer to go on group rides, the total kilometres of all five riders and their bikes will be calculated for scoring.

Distance Points 1,903 km 10 PTS 3,000 km 20 PTS

The Mileage Destination

The rider with the highest mileage at the end of the contest Points Solo / Partnered-Up / Group of 5 40 PTS The Mileage Destination (AEM & India level contest) // Individual prizes // Rider with the highest mileage at the end of the contest Overall 50 PTS Most Liked Post Sharing the Freedom challenge post with your ride on social media using the hashtag #HDFreedomChallengeAsia22 25 PTS

The competition is based on a point system determined by Harley-Davidson, and participants can stand to win a range of exclusive Harley-Davidson prizes with the grand prize of an all-expense paid trip for two to Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary homecoming event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July 2023.

“We are thrilled to present this competition once again to our community who are passionate about riding. It encourages our riders, both new and loyal, to embark on fresh and exciting adventures together on their Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” said Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director of Asia Emerging Markets & India at Harley-Davidson.

Riders can register for Harley-Davidson’s Freedom Challenge at authorised dealerships from now till Sept 10, 2022.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.