Hasbro needs 7,000 orders for $538 Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack

Ahead of the much-delayed Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie's release on Nov 18, 2021, Hasbro has just unveiled their next HasLab crowdfunded project, and a first for the Ghostbusters franchise, a 1:1 scale Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack!

All it needs is to hit 7,000 backers by Dec 12, 2021, and GB fans around the world will be able to get their hands on the Proton Pack, which costs a hefty US$399.99 (S$538).

Limited to five per customer, head to HasbroPulse.com to back the project.

The Proton Pack is packed with a bunch of features:

The movie-inspired prop replica is scanned directly from the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Proton Pack hero prop.

It features lights, sounds, and even a motor for active roleplay and re-creating iconic scenes.

Two modes of play include lights and sounds from both the 1984 Ghostbusters and the upcoming 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, swappable via a switch.

The Proton Pack is compatible with the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand (sold separately). It features a metal V-hook that connects to the V-hook on the bottom of the Neutrona Wand.

Screen-accurate details include the booster, power cell injectors, bumper, shock mount, and more! You can even open the cyclotron and explore its inner workings for the very first time.

We reviewed Spengler's Neutrona Wand back in August 2020, and have been waiting for the Proton Pack's announcement ever since.

Now that it has finally been announced, and confirmed to attach with the Neutrona Wand, you might want to head out and order one now if you haven't already, if you intend to back the Proton Pack.

Although Hasbro will need 7,000 backers to make the project come to life, there are several stretch goals to be had:

9,000 Backers to Unlock the Class I Unlockable Stretch Goal: THE CLASSIC BUNDLE

11,000 Backers to Unlock the Class II Unlockable Stretch Goal: THE GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE BUNDLE

13,000 Backers to Unlock the Class III Unlockable Stretch Goal: THE SPENGLER SPECIAL

15,000 Backers to Unlock the Class IV Unlockable Stretch Goal: THE SUPERNATURAL STAND

However, if you happen to already be a Hasbro Pulse Premium Member, all members who back the project within the first 48 hours will receive an exclusive members-only unlock: A 1984-inspired green ecto-plasm goo attachment to give their Proton Pack that "funky" feel, without that sticky texture.

If this HasLab project gets funded by Dec 12, 2021, backers will be expecting to receive the Proton Pack only in Spring of 2023.

Who knows, a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife might already be out by then.

