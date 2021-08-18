Hasbro unveils Nerf LMTD Aliens M41-A Pulse Blaster for Colonial Marines wannabes

We can soon celebrate the 35th anniversary of the iconic Aliens film with the Nerf LMTD Aliens M41-A Pulse Blaster, capturing authentic details inspired by the equipment of the United States Colonial Marine Corps.

The iconic blaster will carry the iconic Power Loader-inspired design, electronic dart counter and movie-accurate pulse blasting sounds! Measuring at over 2 feet long (28 inches), and comes fully assembled in a premium Colonial Marines-themed packaging.

The Pulse Blaster features two different kinds of darts – Elite Darts, which can be fast-blasted rapidly in a row, and Nerf Mega Darts, with a Pump-Action Blast.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Keep an eye on the LCD counter to track how many darts are left in the clip, so you’ll know when it’s time to reload!

The M41-A Pulse Blaster includes a removable 10-dart Elite dart clip, 10 Nerf Elite foam darts, and 4 Nerf Mega foam darts. The rifle will require 4x 1.5v C alkaline batteries (not included).

Pre-orders are already up now on HasbroPulse, with the blaster retailing at US$94.99 (S$130) and is expected to ship in Oct 2022. That’s quite a long wait, and it would already be the 36th anniversary of Aliens by then.