Hassle-free Christmas gifting for co-workers: 15 gifts under $25 that are also available for delivery

Gift-giving season has arrived, and if you’re looking for presents for your office lunch buddy or that helpful colleague without busting your budget, we’ve rounded up a list of affordable gift ideas under $25.

And in case you’re working from home and Secret Santa exchanges in the office aren’t quite an option, these can be sent to their doorsteps, too, although additional fees apply if you opt for delivery.

Festive snack box, $19.90, Amazing Graze

PHOTO: Amazing Grace

Festive snacking doesn’t have to be sinful, and Amazing Graze has lots of options, which includes this gift box comprising healthy snacks like granola bites, nut and trail mixes as well as delightful (our fave!) dark chocolate brownie chips. Plus, it’s halal-certified, too.

Delivery fees: Free delivery and greeting card with every festive item purchased

Order here.

Mickey Mouse elemental bottle, $24.90, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

PHOTO: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

This holiday season, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has teamed up with Disney to release a Singapore-exclusive Winter Holiday with Mickey Mouse Collection, which includes this Mickey Mouse Elemental Bottle.

You can also get its signature chocolate powders ($16.90) or gingerbread cookies ($9.90 for three) to sweeten the surprise.

Delivery: $15

Order here.

Mince pies, set of three, $20, Plain Vanilla Bakery

PHOTO: Plain Vanilla Bakery

For something a little classic, go for this box of traditional fruit mince pies with apple, dark and golden raisins, and currants, and a generous sprinkling of Christmas spice, brandy, and rum. It’s enveloped in a sweet pastry and topped with a pastry star.

Delivery fees: $15 per location or free with a min. order of $48.

Order here.

Festive bubble tea, from $6.50, Gong Cha X Foodpanda

PHOTO: Gong Cha

Your boba-obsessed colleague will adore you for this sweet delivery. Exclusively available on Foodpanda via delivery and pick-up, Gong Cha has released two festive drinks: The Honey Panda ($6.90), with Ribena Honey Tea, white pearls and star jellies, and Rosy Panda ($6.50), with Lychee Rose Milk Tea, white pearls and star jellies.

And for an even sweeter deal: You can get 30 per cent off the series from now till Dec 31.

Clock a minimum spend of $20 of any of Gongcha’s offerings on the food delivery app and you can score a limited edition Foodpanda x Gong Cha socks adorned with cups of bubble tea and Foodpanda’s iconic panda, too.

Available on Foodpanda.

Plants, from $5, Plunt.co

If your co-worker has green thumbs, consider a green gift! Plunt.co has plants from $5 and planters from $12. Alternatively, send them an e-card (from $30) so they can pick out their own plant baby!

Delivery: $12 flat shipping fee for small or medium plants and planters.

Order here.

Beeswax food wrap, $15, The Art Faculty

PHOTO: The Art Faculty

Shop from social enterprise The Art Faculty and you’ll also be supporting its differently-abled artists, who earn royalties through the sale of artwork and products.

The artist behind this vibrant beeswax food wrap, which is reusable for up to 12 months, is Ng Li Jie, who enjoys creating highly realistic scenery and abstract expressions.

Delivery: From $5 for items less than 1kg (or free with a minimum spend of $120).

Order here.

Printed socks, $24 for a set of three, The Art Faculty

PHOTO: The Art Faculty

Sure, socks for Christmas don’t sound particularly exciting. But we’re sure your co-workers won’t be complaining when they’re as cute and full of personality as these colourful ones printed with sushi, hot dogs and char siew buns!

Delivery: From $5 for items less than 1kg (or free with a minimum spend of $120).

Order here.

Burt's Bees gift set, $18, Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Send them a little personal care pack with Burt’s Bees’ limited-edition salted caramel-flavoured lip balm that’s made with sustainably sourced beeswax, as well as a mini lemon butter cuticle cream. And they come in a cute Christmas cracker-inspired packaging, too.

Order here.

Personalised bottles, from $14.90, Misty Daydream

PHOTO: Misty Daydream

Get your office buddies staying hydrated in style with these stainless insulated steel bottles that can be personalised with their names.

Delivery: From $1.50 (normal mail) to $4 for standard courier.

Order here.

Artisanal chocolate bars, from $10, Fossa Chocolate

PHOTO: Fossa Chocolate

Chocolate’s almost a fail-proof gift any time of the year, and the ones from homegrown brand Fossa Chocolate come in a multitude of playful flavours that’ll tickle anyone’s fancy – think Salted Egg Cereal Blond Chocolate, Spicy Mala, and Lychee Rose. It also has two festive specials: Spiced Tomato and Yuzu Sea Salt.

Delivery: Flat rate of $10 per delivery location for orders $50 and below; limited-time free delivery on Wed, Fri and Sat within Singapore for orders above $50 (except Tuas, Sentosa & Changi Airport).

Order here.

Personalised key or mask holder, from $9.90, Ohfriday

PHOTO: Ohfriday

Whether for keys or for masks, they’ll never get it mixed up with someone else’s from the same household again.

Delivery: Flat rate of $5.90.

Order here.

Nail wrap, $15, Nodspark

PHOTO: Nodspark

Know an office buddy who’s always got the prettiest tips? They’ll appreciate these chic nail wraps from Nodspark, which come in the chicest designs, from terrazzo prints to botanical designs.

Delivery: Free with normal mail via SingPost or $4 for courier.

Order here.

Face mask, $17.90, The Independent Market

PHOTO: The Independent Market

Of course, the “It” and absolutely necessary accessory of the season won’t go without any takers.

These quirky antimicrobial designs inspired by local culture caught our eye, and are a collab between multi-label boutique The Independent Market and lifestyle store Little Drom Store.

There’s also an additional pocket to insert a disposable filter if you prefer.

Order here.

Upcycled document bag, $20, Naiise

PHOTO: Naiise

This document bag doesn’t just come in two stylish designs, it’s crafted with upcycled billboard banners otherwise destined for the landfill. Plus, the purchase of this product also helps to support the education and healthcare of children living in Cireundeu trash community (Indonesia).

Delivery: From $3.50 for products sold by Naiise, and from $1 for products sold by sellers and brands other than Naiise.

Order here.

Scented soap, $12 for a set of two, Naiise

PHOTO: Naiise

Get your co-workers to press pause and enjoy shower time with these woodsy and fresh-smelling soaps that have a pine needle eucalyptus fragrance. They can be used as hand or bath soaps, and make for pretty additions to the bathroom, too.

Delivery: From $3.50 for products sold by Naiise, and from $1 for products sold by sellers and brands other than Naiise

Order here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.