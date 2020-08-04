Hate that you're single? Here are 3 things to be grateful for

If there’s one thing singlehood can teach us, it’s to be independent. Single ladies out there, you probably find the image of having your meals alone (with no discomfort) rather familiar.

It may surprise you but the stigma of eating alone in a public space still affects many people.

And you’re also more likely to have your goals and plans set out as compared to your friends who have to wait for their partner’s OK when it comes to making decisions.

“Singles will realise during the pandemic that actually they are more self-reliant than they think,” says a senior counsellor from InContact Counselling & Training.

On the other hand, those who have come out of a relationship during the pandemic are also appreciative of the additional time they have to themselves.

Shirley Chong, a 29 year-old data manager, recently came out of a long-term relationship and enjoys having more time to work on her yoga poses.

“Being single has made me realise that I don’t have to rely on someone to feel fulfilled,” she says. “And I finally have time to work on myself, which is why I started doing yoga daily again.”