Have pimples? These products will minimise pain and lighten marks

Whether caused by stress, that time of the month, something you ate, or the fact that you're just alive and breathing, pimples are an unfortunate part of life. It's even worse if it's one of those painful ones that never seem to leave, aka cystic acne.

That's why us helpful folks at CLEO have rounded up a few products that will help get rid of pimples and prevent new ones from forming.

RE:ERTH BLEMISH CONTROL, $80

Devoid of drying or sensitising ingredients like salicylic acid, sulphur or tea tree oil, this serum targets blemish-causing bacteria rather than stripping skin of its natural oils to help control breakouts.