Have pimples? These products will minimise pain and lighten marks

PHOTO: Unsplash
Smita DeSouza
Whether caused by stress, that time of the month, something you ate, or the fact that you're just alive and breathing, pimples are an unfortunate part of life. It's even worse if it's one of those painful ones that never seem to leave, aka cystic acne.

That's why us helpful folks at CLEO have rounded up a few products that will help get rid of pimples and prevent new ones from forming.

RE:ERTH BLEMISH CONTROL, $80
Devoid of drying or sensitising ingredients like salicylic acid, sulphur or tea tree oil, this serum targets blemish-causing bacteria rather than stripping skin of its natural oils to help control breakouts.
It also contains water-soluble vitamin A to help speed up skin cell turnover to reduce post-acne marks and plump skin.
With continued use, it can help reduce the occurrence of acne.
 
VOTARY BLEMISH RESCUE OIL- TAMANU AND SALICYLIC, $69
If you have dry skin and find regular spot treatments and pimple fighting products extremely drying, this is for you.
Two percent salicylic acid sinks into pores to dislodge dead skin, sebum and debris while exfoliating the outer layer of skin. Tamanu oil helps soothe inflammation and boosts skin recovery.
The result is less painful pimples as well as lighter marks. Use as both a spot treatment or all over the face if your skin feels particularly congested.
 
AESOP CONTROL, $30
Dab on a drop of this clear gel the moment you feel that dreaded bump under the skin. A mixture of niacinamide, water-soluble vitamin C and salicylic acid together take the sting out of the pimple, tackle bacteria and minimise occurrence of marks. Reapply through the day with clean hands if necessary.
 
COSRX AHA/BHA CLARIFYING TREATMENT, $21.90
Acne-fighting alpha hydroxy acid and beta hydroxy acid exfoliate dead skin that clog pores and cause breakouts. Since these acids work on both the upper and deeper layers of the skin, they are also effective in dealing with existing pimples.
 
MURAD RAPID RELIEF SPOT TREATMENT, $31.50
This invisible gel promises to reduce size and redness of spots in as short as four hours. Two percent salicylic acid helps clear out excess oil and bacteria, while a blend of thyme and pine extracts tackle irritation, and horse chestnut and oat calm inflammation.
 
NEXCARE SKINCARE ACNE PATCH MEN, $4.95
One CLEO staffer swears by the men’s version of this spot-treating patch that soaks up all the oil to speed up healing and flattens it even before it gets inflamed. Which is why it’s best to use it as soon as you feel a nasty one coming up.
 
ORIGINS SPOT REMOVER ACNE TREATMENT GEL, $33
If it’s hormonal acne (that usually hits just before your period) that’s bothering you, try this acne clearing gel.
It helps speed up healing, reduces chances of marks, soothes irritation and reduces pore clogging debris to minimise chances of further breakouts.
 
PUREHEALS CENTELLA CICA SPOT, $42
Packed with centella asiatica known for its healing benefits, this lightweight cream soothes skin, strengthens the skin’s natural barrier to prevent further breakouts and minimise marks.
 
SUNDAY RILEY U.F.O ULTRA CLARIFYING FACE OIL, $56 FOR 15ML
This dry oil is quickly absorbed to tackle existing pimples, prevent build up of dead skin that clogs pores and minimise the appearance of marks without irritating skin or causing redness.
 
THE BODY SHOP TEA TREE OIL, $35
Tea tree oil is known for its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties that help minimise redness and swelling while tackling acne and breakouts. It also reduces the chances of scarring.
 
ZNIQUE ACNE SERUM, $26
Free from benzoyl peroxide, glycolic acid, salicylic acid and sulphur, this exploits the benefits of chamomile extract, sage leaves and patented AQPRUFINE to gently treat breakouts minus the peeling and redness.
 
SKIN INC LICORICE SERUM, $68
Licorice and green tea extracts are encapsulated in patented seaweed capsules that burst open on coming in contact with the skin. This cocktail of ingredients is calming, reduces redness, strengthens skin’s natural defences and evens skin tone.
 
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.
 
