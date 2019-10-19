Have pimples? These products will minimise pain and lighten marks

Whether caused by stress, that time of the month, something you ate, or the fact that you're just alive and breathing, pimples are an unfortunate part of life. It's even worse if it's one of those painful ones that never seem to leave, aka cystic acne.
That's why us helpful folks at CLEO have rounded up a few products that will help get rid of pimples and prevent new ones from forming.
Devoid of drying or sensitising ingredients like salicylic acid, sulphur or tea tree oil, this serum targets blemish-causing bacteria rather than stripping skin of its natural oils to help control breakouts.
It also contains water-soluble vitamin A to help speed up skin cell turnover to reduce post-acne marks and plump skin.
With continued use, it can help reduce the occurrence of acne.
VOTARY BLEMISH RESCUE OIL- TAMANU AND SALICYLIC, $69
Dab on a drop of this clear gel the moment you feel that dreaded bump under the skin. A mixture of niacinamide, water-soluble vitamin C and salicylic acid together take the sting out of the pimple, tackle bacteria and minimise occurrence of marks. Reapply through the day with clean hands if necessary.
Acne-fighting alpha hydroxy acid and beta hydroxy acid exfoliate dead skin that clog pores and cause breakouts. Since these acids work on both the upper and deeper layers of the skin, they are also effective in dealing with existing pimples.
This invisible gel promises to reduce size and redness of spots in as short as four hours. Two percent salicylic acid helps clear out excess oil and bacteria, while a blend of thyme and pine extracts tackle irritation, and horse chestnut and oat calm inflammation.
One CLEO staffer swears by the men’s version of this spot-treating patch that soaks up all the oil to speed up healing and flattens it even before it gets inflamed. Which is why it’s best to use it as soon as you feel a nasty one coming up.
Free from benzoyl peroxide, glycolic acid, salicylic acid and sulphur, this exploits the benefits of chamomile extract, sage leaves and patented AQPRUFINE to gently treat breakouts minus the peeling and redness.
SKIN INC LICORICE SERUM, $68
Licorice and green tea extracts are encapsulated in patented seaweed capsules that burst open on coming in contact with the skin. This cocktail of ingredients is calming, reduces redness, strengthens skin’s natural defences and evens skin tone.