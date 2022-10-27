Have a rice day: Head to NTUC FairPrice for 15% discount on rice

No pain, no grain.

With inflation at a 14-year high, the pain for Singaporeans lately has been around trying to deal with high consumer prices.

On Thursday (Oct 27), NTUC Group said that NTUC FairPrice will offer a 15 per cent discount on three rice products in order to address these inflation concerns.

The three rice products are:

Songhe AAA Thai Hom Mali Rice (5kg)

Double FP Thai Hom Mali Premium Quality Fragrant Rice (10kg)

FairPrice Thai Brown Rice (5kg)

The discount will be available between Oct 27 and Nov 9, across all FairPrice supermarket retail formats, including FairPrice Online.

If you're thinking of stocking up on rice, keep in mind that each customer is limited to purchasing a total of four bags per purchase during the promotional period.

Deal ends: Nov 9

