Have thinning hair? Try these 15 effective scalp tonics and serums

Beauty starts from healthy skin, and with that same logic, healthy hair begins at the scalp.

Whether your hair is thinning, breaking apart at the ends, or falling more than usual, it’s likely that it can be traced back to your scalp.

Using products like shampoos, conditioners, masks, or serums, will of course have an impact on thinning hair. But to make those products as effective as they can be, you should start at the base first.

Fortifying your hair care routine with scalp care products like a scalp tonic or serum will create a healthy environment for your hair to grow.

In general, if your scalp is clogged, dry, inflamed, or itchy, it becomes the root of many larger problems like dandruff and hair loss.

From exfoliating treatments to growth-stimulating serums, here is a list of scalp care products to get you started.

1. OGX Anti-Hair Fallout Niacin3 & Caffeine Root Stimulator Spray, $16.90 (118ml)

PHOTO: OGX

Just like the rest of our skin, dead skin cells, dirt and grime also accumulate on our scalp. This leads to clogged hair follicles, which eventually restricts healthy hair growth.

Taking a two-pronged approach to encourage fuller hair, this scalp serum works to clear away debris on our scalp while stimulating hair bulbs.

Thanks to a blend of AHA, niacin and caffeine, it helps purge your scalp while delivering nutrients to the hair follicles.

You may feel that your hair and scalp feel lighter and more refreshed. With prolonged use, your hair may also start to feel thicker over time.

2. NaturVital Hair Loss Tonic Treatment, $15 (60ml)

Reinvigorate your hair follicles with this non-greasy formula as it tones the scalp and strengthens hair follicles during the growth phase.

A blend of wheat, soybean, and ginseng extract works to provide an energy boost to the hair bulbs as it replenishes the scalp with essential nutrients for healthy hair growth.

Pro-vitamin B5, biotin, and others also help reinforce the hair shaft so that you may experience less hair breakage.

3. Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Tonic, $19.90 (200ml)

PHOTO: Plantur 39

Specially formulated to cater to women above the age of 40, caffeine is the key ingredient of this scalp tonic as it instantly boosts micro-circulation in the scalp so that hair follicles receive more nutrients and oxygen.

At the same time, niacin and zinc also help thicken hair growth so your hair becomes fuller and more voluminous over time.

4. Klorane Chronic Hair Loss Force Tri-Active Serum, $108.90 (100ml)

After showering, reach for this and spritz it directly onto scalp any time of the day to stimulate hair follicles. It is suitable to use on dry or wet scalp, as long as it’s clean!

Containing a powerful trio of ingredients, including quinine, caffeine, and arginine, it has a triple action on those dealing with chronic hair fall, as each ingredient provides hair follicles with nutrients and energy essential for a fuller and thicker hair regrowth.

5. ICM Pharma Growell Scalp Lotion, $69.75 (60ml)

PHOTO: ICM Pharma

At the heart of this formula is Minoxidil, a powerful ingredient that’s clinically proven to offer visible results for those who are facing hair loss.

All you have to do is apply twice daily onto scalp and massage to boost absorption and stimulate micro-circulation.

When absorbed into the scalp, it works by rejuvenating hair follicles and helping them function optimally again. Its mess-free spray pump helps reduce wastage and enables you to apply precisely on areas needed effortlessly.

6. Ryo Hair Loss Care Scalp (GinsenEX), from $17.50 (75ml)

This newly-launched Korean hair care brand harnesses the powers of ginseng to boost healthy hair growth.

Their potent scalp essence contains a high dosage of ginseng-derived nutrients that work to reduce hair fall by strengthening hair roots at areas prone to thinning, such as the crown and parting, as well as other hair loss areas.

7. Vichy Dercos Ultra-Soothing Scalp Serum, $36 (60ml)

PHOTO: Vichy

This lightweight and refreshing formula are great for scalps that have been subjected to frequent chemical or colour treatments.

It doesn’t need to be rinsed out and claims to offer instant relief from irritation or redness by reinforcing the skin barrier and giving a boost of long-lasting hydration.

8. Rene Furterer Complexe 5 Regenerating Plant Extract, $90.88 (50ml)

This cult product by the French hair expert features a fortifying concentration of essential oils, such as orange (toning, stimulating) and lavender (anti-inflammatory), that boosts the efficacy of active ingredients deep into your scalp.

When massaged section by section into the scalp before shampooing, you’ll feel a warm, relaxing sensation.

9. Aveda Pramasana Purifying Scalp Cleanser, $51.79 (150ml)

PHOTO: Aveda

Also a pre-shampoo treatment, this product works to deeply cleanse, rebalance, and strengthen your scalp.

Formulated with an exclusive blend of ingredients including seaweed extract for regulating sebum levels, it contains 98 per cent plant-derived ingredients to gently purify and exfoliate your scalp, leaving it feeling refreshed.

The nozzle tip is great as it helps to easily dispense the product directly onto your scalp.

10. Moist Diane Extra Fresh Scalp Essence, $18.90 (60ml)

If you have an oily and irritated, dandruff-prone scalp, this handy leave-in treatment is formulated to nourish, relieve, and rebalance scalps, especially in humid tropical climates.

It’s made with no less than 48 herbs like rosemary, tea tree, and peppermint that have antibacterial properties to naturally soothe your scalp while banishing odours and controlling sebum levels.

Use on towel-dried hair and spray it directly onto your scalp, massaging gently with fingertips.

11. L'Occitane Aromachologie Purifying Freshness Vinegar Finishing Lotion, $38 (100 ml)

PHOTO: L'Occitane en Provence

Formulated without silicone, this vinegar finishing lotion purifies oily hair to maintain clean and fresh hair longer between washes.

It restores shine, detangles the hair, and soothes the scalp. Simply spray it over the scalp and massage the head to leave your scalp feeling refreshed.

12. L'Oreal Paris Elseve Phytoclear 1Min Pre-Shampoo Purifying Scrub, $15.90 (100ml)

Combat those pesky flakes with this new anti-dandruff scalp scrub, powered by tea tree essential oil’s renowned anti-bacterial and anti-fungi properties.

Interestingly, it’s also made with almond seeds (instead of microbeads) to delicately and thoroughly exfoliate impurities from your scalp.

13. Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, $29 (75ml)

PHOTO: Christophe Robin

Great for those with oily or sensitive scalps, this scalp-scrub contains no parabens or silicones, although it does have sulfates.

It contains the natural exfoliant sea salt to remove scalp build-up and boost blood circulation, and lathers very well once you’ve massaged all the product in. It also has a refreshing citrusy scent!

14. Daeng Gi Meo Ri Vitalizing Scalp Nutrition Pack for Hair-loss, $47.80 (145ml)

Reinvigorate limp locks and relieve itchiness with this nutrient-packed leave-in hair treatment that’s been approved by the Korean Food and Drug Administration.

It’s also formulated with a potent blend of herbal extracts that work to encourage hair growth, as well as L-menthol, salicylic acid, and D-panthanol. Use it after you’ve cleansed your hair.

15. PHS Hairscience ADV Elixir, $223 (100ml)

PHOTO: PHS Hairscience

A winner in our Hair Awards 2016, this signature pre-wash treatment by homegrown brand PHS Hairscience works to unclog pores on your scalp and eliminate accumulated dirt, sweat, and oil while priming scalp to absorb nutrients and strengthening hair cuticles.

