Have your hawker food and eat it (more healthily)

1. Ban mian

In recent years, this soupy dish of flat noodles with minced meat, vegetables, anchovies and that all-important semi-cooked egg seems to have become the poster child for healthier eating options at the hawker centre or food court. At just 475 calories a serving, it is a fairly wholesome meal.

To make it even less sinful, skip the soup as it’s usually cooked with a lot of sodium. You can also swop the meat with sliced fish. Most importantly, do without the fried shallots and anchovies.