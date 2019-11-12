Having an expensive wedding? What millennial couples should know

Read also

Thankfully I didn't count on the ang paos and was prepared to cover some of those whom I had invited, because in the end, I had a handful of guests who gave $10 - $38 at my wedding despite the fact that their presence alone cost me close to $100 per person. If I had relied on the ang paos to cover my bill...I would have been in trouble. While there may be some couples who see their weddings as a chance to get their guests to pay, or even profit from their guests (!!!) for their celebration, but that's not me.

If you can, keep your wedding limited to only the guests you want to and have to invite.

YOU DON'T HAVE TO FEEL COMPELLED TO MAKE SO MANY GOWN CHANGES

For a typical banquet wedding, some brides have 3 - 4 wedding gown changes within that few hours alone, which I think is wayyyyyy too expensive.

More gowns = more costs. You didn't think those gowns are for free, did you?

The time and energy you save from having fewer gown changes can be spent interacting with your guests and soaking up the atmosphere of your own wedding celebration, or even to eat the food you've ordered! Most brides don't even get to eat their own wedding food because they're so busy with all their gown and makeup/hair changes #truestory.

YOU GET TO SOAK IN THE FACT THAT THIS BIG DAY IS ALL ABOUT YOU AND YOUR PARTNER

One downside that comes with bigger-scale weddings is how you barely get any time alone with your other half. The bigger your party of guests, the more time you'll have to spend entertaining all of them.

By the time your wedding is over, you'll both be so exhausted, or perhaps even too drunk to enjoy the rest of your day together. Since this day is all about the both of you, wouldn't it be nicer to spend share some intimate moments together, instead of running around saying hi to everyone else?

YOU GET A LOT MORE TIME FOR MORE PHOTOS!

You'll be looking back on your wedding photos for years to come, so surely you would want to have more photos to reminisce with. Plus, after having paid so much for your outfits and makeup, wouldn't you want to capture more shots for keeps?

YOU DON'T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT OBLIGATORY AWKWARD CONVERSATIONS WITH PEOPLE YOU BARELY KNOW.

It is common for parents to want to invite their colleagues and friends to their child's wedding - after all, it is an occasion of pride and they'll only be marrying off each child once!