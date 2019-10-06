Haw Par Villa now open at night

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Haw Par Villa can now explore its 1,000 Technicolor sculptures and dioramas and wander its 10 Courts of Hell after dark.

The park has extended its operating time from 7pm to 10pm in a bid to attract more visitors.

Previously, its opening hours were from 9am to 7pm with the last entry at 6pm. Entry to the park is free.

Site manager Journeys said the best time to visit the park is in the evening and added that it has improved the lighting features.

Haw Par Villa, built in 1937 by Tiger Balm tycoon Aw Boon Haw, is famous for its statues and dioramas portraying scenes from Chinese folklore.

The park hosted live music performances, food vendors and an escape game to kick off the extended hours on Saturday (June 8).

Journeys said it is working with event organisers to plan for regular events, beginning in July.

haw par villa
Visitors dancing at Courtyard in Haw Par Villa on June 8, 2019.
Photo: The Straits Times

Night-time visitors can sign up for the weekly twilight tour, which includes a preview of the upcoming Hell's Museum attraction, a showcase of different perspectives of death and the afterlife.

Instagram user 8bitusagi posted several photos of the event on the social media platform on Sunday, saying: "Part-freaky part fidgety, that was quite a vibe at #HawParThrilla. Big ups to the @icecreamsundays_ and @mugicsoundsystem crew for turning a creepy theme park into a boogie wonderland."

Human resource assistant Shawna Tan, 24, told The Straits Times that she looks forward to visiting the park during its new extended operating hours. "It'll be like having a year-round Halloween park, but one which is free," she said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

