Hawker Chan, once known for offering the cheapest Michelin-starred meal, loses Michelin star in 2021

Five years ago, it served the most affordable Michelin-starred meal. Now, Hawker Chan has lost the accolade.

The eatery chain, best known for its soya sauce chicken noodles, did not make the list for Michelin Guide Singapore 2021. The winners for Michelin stars were announced via a livestream today (Sept 1).

Chan Hon Meng's hawker stall at Chinatown Complex, formerly known as Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodles, earned a Michelin star when the first local edition was launched in 2016.

He sold the dish at $2.50, drawing many diners wanting to get a taste of the cheapest Michelin-starred meal in the world.

Chan soon teamed up with Hersing Culinary to rebrand his business as Hawker Chan in October 2016 and opened his first quick-service concept restaurant along Smith Street a month later.

There, Chan and his team of chefs served up other roasts such as char siew, roasted pork and pork ribs.

The chain currently has 19 restaurants in six countries including Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines.

According to the Michelin Guide, restaurants receive between zero to three stars for the quality of their food.

The criteria for the award include: quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.

