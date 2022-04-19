Hawker to close 45-year-old Ang Mo Kio curry stall due to health concerns, lack of successor

Despite its long history, this 45-year-old hawker stall will soon be shutting down.

Ang Mo Kio Curry Rice, located at Teck Ghee Court Market and Food Centre, will be closing for good on April 24 as its 80-year-old owner has decided to retire for the sake of his health, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The hawker first fell ill in 2019, and has since recovered. Nevertheless, he was advised by doctors to take it easy to avoid a relapse, he told the Chinese daily, but he did not elaborate on his diagnosis.

However, it isn't easy letting go of the business — the owner admitted that he is "really reluctant" to do so, especially since it's such a huge part of his life.

"I have been doing this for decades and I still have a large number of regular customers," he shared.

And while his three children used to help out at the stall when they were younger, they are unwilling to do so now as they find the nature of the job "too tiring".

Apart from that, they all also have their own careers to focus on, with the eldest son being a construction manager, the daughter a stock broker and the youngest son in the computer repair business.

The food from Ang Mo Kio Curry Rice. PHOTO: Google Maps/Jackson Seng

Ang Mo Kio Curry Rice officially opened in 1977 and was actually meant to be coffee stall, the owner said.

However, as there were seven other similar businesses in the vicinity, he decided to hawk something else instead.

Coincidentally, he got to know a Javanese woman who taught him how to cook curry rice and he eventually decided to specialise in that.

Today, the stall is run by him and his wife.

ALSO READ: Hawker with stage 4 cancer set up laksa stall for wife, wants to 'hopefully live longer' to run stall with her

Address: 341 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Singapore 560341

melissateo@asiaone.com