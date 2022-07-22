Hawker couple in Tampines first met as 'rivals' from opposite stalls

The story of how Ngoh Jook Guan and Ivy Lim got together feels more like a romance film but rest assured, this isn't fiction.

They used to be 'rival' hawkers from different stalls at Golden Mile Hawker Centre but that was over a decade ago.

Jook Guan was selling mixed vegetable rice while Ivy was running a porridge stall, according to Eatbook.

Fast forward to current times, the duo, who married 11 years ago, man their own hawker stall Botak Cantonese Porridge, located in The Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub.

https://www.tiktok.com/@botakporridge/video/7120807386977225985?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7122993244276164097

Last Sunday (July 17), Botak Cantonese Porridge uploaded its first TikTok video and there wasn't actually much focus on the food served.

Instead, it was all about Jook Guan's and Ivy's love story, and had viewers were squealing.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Botakporridge

Another TikTok user commented just how cute the video was and wished them happiness before adding that they too "gotta try and visit the store".

On the food front, Botak Cantonese Porridge seems to be hitting the bullseye as many took time to praise their food, be it their handmade meatballs porridge or sliced fish porridge.

One netizen, a regular patron of two years, especially loves the silky smooth texture of their porridge.

They added: "Despite rising costs everywhere, they did not increase their price. A solid bowl of porridge for just $2.80?? Several options as well, where to find [sic]?"

It seems like you're sure to get a satisfying bowl of porridge when visiting this stall at The Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub.

No promises on bumping into a potential life partner though.

Address: The Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub, #01-65 Singapore 529684

Opening hours: 7am - 10pm daily, closed on Wednesdays

