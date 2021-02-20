Hawker eats that deserve your $100 CDC vouchers

Thinking about which food businesses to support with your $100 CDC vouchers? Here are some hawkers that we’d totally blow our vouchers on.

To help families tide over this Covid-19 period, a $900 million Household Support Package will be introduced.

Announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat today (16 February 2021) in Parliament as part of the 2021 Budget, the package includes cash payments and vouchers that eligible Singaporeans and their households can use.

Lower and middle-income Singaporeans to receive additional $200 GST voucher

As part of the Government’s efforts to cushion some financial burden, all eligible Singaporeans will receive an additional $200 in cash on top of their regular GST Vouchers.

Called the GST Voucher – Cash Special Payment, 1.4 million Singaporeans will be receiving a one-off cash payout specially targeted towards lower and middle-income households in June 2021.

Households to receive $100 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers

Some 1.3 million households can look forward to receiving $100 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, a “thank you” gift of sorts to all Singaporeans for their sense of solidarity.

With these vouchers, DPM Heng hopes that Singaporeans will be able to wisely spend them at participating heartland businesses and hawkers, which has been hit hard by Covid-19.

While exact details have yet to be announced, we’re already thinking about which local business to spend our vouchers at. Got your head scratching too? Here are some hawkers we’d totally blow our vouchers on. #SupportLocal!

Address: Stall #31, 1 Bedok Road, Bedok Corner Food Centre, Singapore 469572

Price: $3

Contact: 9299 5062

Despite its higher-than-average price, tons of Singaporeans still continue to flock to the east for its sweet yet nutritious soup, which is made out of 11 different ingredients.

According to their Facebook page, Ye Lai Xiang offers traditional cheng tng (“clear soup”) concocted from the likes of dried longan, gingko nut, sweet potato, barley, sago, like dried persimmon and winter melon, cooked with rock sugar.

The combination, which has lasted three generations, makes for a very tasty and special Cheng Tng that will cool you down in Singapore’s unforgiving heat.

Address: 970 Geylang Rd, #01-02, Singapore 423492

Price: From $2.50

Contact: 9688 3067

Which hawker stall has been featured on Netflix’s “Street Food” AND has Michelin Recommendation? That’s right, it’s the famous Haig Road Putu Piring.

Founded in the 1930s, this four-generation family business has four branches in Singapore. And believe us, this OG putu piring (steamed rice cakes with palm sugar) is the ultimate sweet treat for any traditional dessert fans out there.

Imagine traditional Malay steamed rice cake encased in a filling of first grade of pure palm sugar and served topped with freshly grated coconut tinged with a little salt… Yum!

Address: #01-43 ABC Brickworks Hawker Centre, 6 Jln Bukit Merah, Singapore 150006

Price: From $1.50

This humble store at ABC Brickworks Hawker Centre not only serves up good bubble tea, but also good looks. Its young owner, Zhou Zhen Yang, is said to look like famous K-drama actor Song Joong Ki from “certain side angles”.

From Brown Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk to Royal Earl Grey Milk Tea to Cheese Black Tea, BeauTea has it all. And at super affordable prices starting from $1.50.

If you need more affirmation, local director Jack Neo is said to be one of the store’s regular patrons, and even has selfies to prove.

Drinking something Green is still better than wearing it on your head. To the Trevor mentioned on SGAG , we dont know... Posted by Sugar Daddy 甘爹 - Sugarcane Juice Specialist on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Address: 1 Bukit Batok Cres Singapore, Singapore 658064

Price: From $1.80

It’s sexual innuendos galore at Sugar Daddy Sugar Cane, a newly opened juice bar nestled in the heart of Bukit Batok.

It’s so explicit that we can’t publish it here, so head over to their Facebook page and take a look for yourself. A+ for its um, highly suggestive marketing, especially for something as simple as sugar cane juice.

Address: 335 Smith Street #02-008, Chinatown Complex Singapore, Singapore 050335

Price: From $2

Tucked away in Chinatown Complex is Old Amoy Chendol, a store serving up traditional dessert that follows a three-generation old chendol secret recipe.

Choosing only the finest ingredients, the folks at this unassuming stall prides themselves on serving the freshest coconut milk possible by cold-pressing it daily.

Besides that, their chendol jelly is made with natural pandan leaves, resulting in the familiar aroma that we all love.

Specially sourced and charcoal-processed gula melaka (palm sugar) further enhances the flavour, leaving a balanced taste of sweetness.

Can you believe that this bowl of goodness only costs $2? Neither can we.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.