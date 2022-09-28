From hawker stall to home-based business: Elderly couple now sells $1 min jiang kueh out of their 1-room flat in Buangkok

When one door closes, another opens.

Teo Ah Bee oversaw the final day of operations for his min jiang kueh (peanut pancake) stall in Buangkok Crescent on Aug 31.

The 73-year-old started the business three years ago and it seems like he's got no plans to throw in the towel just yet.

Barely a month after the closure of the stall, Teo Ah Bee has found a new location to reopen — his one-room rental flat nearby.

He lives with his 71-year-old wife and she's part of the min jiang kueh (also known as kueh pulau pinang or apam balik) team back at the coffee shop. In that sense, not much has changed since they swapped a coffee shop for their own home.

In order to "give back to customers", they'll continue to sell kueh for a dollar, as reported by Chinese publication Shin Min Daily News.

The stall has accumulated a base of regular customers and even after closing down, regulars would often call to ask if orders are accepted.

According to the Chinese newspaper, the idea to open a home-based business was suggested to Ah Bee.

After toying with the idea, he decided to give it a go and started selling his famed kueh from home earlier this week.

While his Buangkok Crescent stall only opened three years ago, Ah Bee has been making min jiang kueh for over six decades. He's followed in his father's footsteps and has even improved on the recipe.

Interested in getting your hands on some? Ordering the kueh is a simple process: simply call him at 8947 5069 to place your order. Do take note that you have to place your order at least one day in advance.

The peanut, coconut and red bean paste flavours cost $1 each. Cheese or egg are slightly pricier at $1.30 each.

The most expensive item on the menu includes ham or creamed corn, both priced at $1.50 each.

