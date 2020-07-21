This hawker is offering $2 char kway teow for when you bring your own egg during National Day

Bring your own egg and get a discounted plate of char kway teow in return? Sounds like a deal.

The unusual bargain is offered by 46-year-old Dominic Neo from August 7 to 9 in celebration of National Day at his stall, Liang Ji Kway Teow King, and each plate will cost just $2 with your own egg.

梁记-果条王 Liangji - Fried kway teow king NDP2020 PROMOTION ( BRING UR OWN EGG) Happy Birthday Singapore . Aug7 to... Posted by Liang Ji on Saturday, July 18, 2020

This isn't the first time he's offered such a promotion. Back in 2017 and 2018, he fried up numerous plates of char kway teow for the small sum of 50 cents for customers who brought their own eggs.

Neo's objective then was to allow the younger generation to experience how their grandparents used to order char kway teow during their time — which is to bring their own eggs for a discount on the dish.

This time, though he's still keeping the "bring your own egg", promotion mechanics, his main objective is to show his appreciation for customers and friends who supported him and kept him afloat during this trying period.

While he's unable to offer the same heavily discounted price as before, he believes the new shop location within Tekka place's air-conditioned food hall will be an incentive for customers and that with this, the $2 price tag is still an attractive one.

Despite the physical exhaustion and loss incurred from running the promotion previously, Neo understands "good food warms the heart" and hopes to bring smiles to his customers' faces.

He says: "[Through] customer we become loyal friends in support. A smile bring new hope and move on. [sic]"

Liang Ji Kway Teow King is located within Tekka Place, Xin Tekka at 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 217959.

And the good news is that if you forget to bring an egg along, you can still get a plate of char kuay teow for $2.50 during the promotion period.

