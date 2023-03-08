This hawker stall has MasterChef star Marion Grasby queueing up for a bowl of lor mee

It's not every day you bump into a celebrity during your lunch break.

Facebook user Ng Chun Kiat was at Amoy Street Food Centre when he spotted Masterchef Australia star Marion Grasby eyeing some local grub.

Her stall of choice? Yuan Chun Famous Lor Mee, located on the second floor.

On Tuesday (March 7), Chun Kiat shared, on the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food, a photo of the famous Australian-Thai cook ordering a bowl of noodles.

True to its name, this lor mee stall is well-known among locals.

Although, with a score of 1.8 stars out of five on Google review, standards have been reportedly falling in recent times.

Marion looked to be in the midst of filming as she waited for her food.

One wonders how she'd find the dish, especially if it's her first taste of lor mee.

Besides being a master in the kitchen, Marion is also a cookbook author and food entrepreneur.

The 40-year-old shot to fame on season two of Masterchef Australia.

Viewers found her extremely likeable for her calm demeanour under immense pressure.

Despite not winning, she took advantage of her popularity and launched her food-focused career journey.

She has 1.74 million subscribers on YouTube, where she shares tips and recipes throughout her travels around Asia.

Three days ago, Marion confirmed on her Instagram that she was filming in Singapore with this photo of her local filming crew.

Besides lor mee, Marion has been trying out other local favourites during her time here so far — chilli crab and salted egg crab just to name a few!

