The haze is back: From PSI to PM2.5, 10 questions about the haze answered

Air quality in Singapore hit unhealthy levels for the first time in three years on Saturday (Sept 14), with many parts of the island shrouded in haze.

As of 7pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading ranged from 89 in the east to 109 in the west.

The 1-hour PM2.5 concentration reading also crossed into the high band earlier at 3pm at 159 in the west.

Hot spots have been detected in both Sumatra and Kalimantan in Indonesia over the past week, although based on prevailing winds from the south-southeast or south-southwest, it is haze from Sumatra that has been affecting Singapore.