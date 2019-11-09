Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums

The haze has returned, affecting certain areas in Singapore, according to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) report on 9 September. It is said that "slightly hazy conditions" might occur if the hotspot situation in Sumatra continues to persist.

With the air quality that could soon enter the 'unhealthy' range, it is important to keep safe from the haze, and know what are the precautions to take-especially with newborns and pregnant women.

Here are some important points you should know about coping better during the haze, especially for these two vulnerable groups.

HOW DOES HAZE IMPACT NEWBORNS?

Newborns are vulnerable and has a weak immunity system, thus, it is important to note that their respiratory system is also more susceptible to the poor quality of air that they could breathe in during hazardous PSI levels.

This puts them at a higher health risk when the haze strikes, and parents should keep them indoors especially when the PSI reading reaches 100 and beyond.

If their respiratory systems are affected, the little ones could develop asthma or bronchitis and may require serious medical care.

HOW TO PROTECT NEWBORNS FROM THE HAZE

Here are some easy steps to note for the indoor environment:

Keep doors and windows closed to keep the haze out. Turn on the fan or air-conditioning to keep the room cool and comfortable. Ensure that the filters are in optimal working condition and not chockfull of trapped dust. According to Associate Professor Victor Samuel Rajadural, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Neonatalogy, KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), "Keeping the baby in an air-conditioned room all day is safe as long as the thermostat is set at 22-24 degree Celsius and not 18-19 degrees." Switch on the air purifier to help improve the indoor air quality, especially in areas of the house that do not have air-conditioning. Here are some tips on choosing the right air purifier.

Caring for baby's skin and diet:

If your baby is breastfed, continue to feed normally. If you are unwell (e.g. have a throat inflammation or are experiencing any upper respiratory tract infection (URTI)), putting on a mask during nursing may help you allay fears of passing on bacteria to your young baby.