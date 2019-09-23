Haze in Singapore: 5 essential items to protect your family from pollution

Haze in Singapore is back yet again. Parents, brace yourself for another period of avoiding outdoor activities and stocking up on face masks.

As PSI levels edged into the unhealthy level this past week, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has recommended everybody to stay indoors and reduce strenuous outdoor activities.

Parents with young children are especially advised to monitor their children's condition and ensure they are protected from the harmful effects of haze.

This can be a stressful time for parents as they find ways to haze-proof their homes. But not to worry parents, we've got your back! Here are five essential tools to help you protect you and your family from the haze.

HAZE IN SINGAPORE: 5 ESSENTIAL ITEMS TO PROTECT YOUR WHOLE FAMILY

1. AIR PURIFIER