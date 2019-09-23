Haze in Singapore: 5 essential items to protect your family from pollution

A general view of southern Singapore at around 9.30am on Sept 21, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Shreya Jagdish
theAsianparent

Haze in Singapore is back yet again. Parents, brace yourself for another period of avoiding outdoor activities and stocking up on face masks.

As PSI levels edged into the unhealthy level this past week, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has recommended everybody to stay indoors and reduce strenuous outdoor activities.

Parents with young children are especially advised to monitor their children's condition and ensure they are protected from the harmful effects of haze.

This can be a stressful time for parents as they find ways to haze-proof their homes. But not to worry parents, we've got your back! Here are five essential tools to help you protect you and your family from the haze.

HAZE IN SINGAPORE: 5 ESSENTIAL ITEMS TO PROTECT YOUR WHOLE FAMILY

1. AIR PURIFIER

Air purifiers are a must-have this season because they catch the tiny and hazardous particles and purify it so that you are only breathing good and non-contaminated air.

Currently, there are many air purifiers in the market and so parents should choose purifiers that have the High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter which traps harmful particles.

For instance, the LG PuriCare Air Purifier removes invisible air pollutants of up to PM 1.0 and achieves 360 degrees of air purification.

This is ideal for families with young children as the air purifier even cleans the air at low areas where toddlers crawl.

2. N95 MASKS

N95 masks are everywhere now, nobody seems to be stepping outside without. Neither should you.

Make sure you and your family are using one especially when either of you is sick or when the PSI level has crossed into the unhealthy level.

Children nowadays also have masks in their own sizes so this prevents them from feeling suffocated in the bigger adults masks.

3. PLANTS

House plants are not just for decorative purposes but they also have major benefits in the haze. Similar to air purifiers they also replace pollutants from the air with fresh oxygen.

4. EYE DROPS

As the PSI levels rise, many people might feel irritation in their eyes which is completely normal. For this symptom, it is best to use some soothing eye drops to lubricate the eyes.

This might, however, be a difficult feat for parents with young children who are afraid of putting eye drops. In this case, parents should lay their child flat and get their child to close their eyes.

Then gently place eye drops at the corner of your child's eyelids and get him or her to blink a few times for the eye drop to roll in.

5. VITAMINS

Taking the right vitamins can also help your body fight haze symptoms.

Doctors recommend Vitamin A which protects your eyes and lungs from the pollution as well as Vitamin C and E which keeps your lung tissues healthy. Besides regular vitamins, parents can also try TCM remedies like water chestnut and chrysanthemum tea.

Hang in there parents and kids, the haze will be over soon! Till then, eat healthily and drink lots of water, and as much as you can, stay indoors!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

