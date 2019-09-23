Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask

Do not make your young child wear an N95 mask, says Dr Natalie Epton, specialist paediatrician and neonatologist at SBCC Baby & Child Clinic (Mount Elizabeth Novena).

There is currently no N95 mask that is approved for use in young children, she says.

Those that are available may make breathing more laboured, potentially worsening breathing in children already affected.

As a general rule, the N95 mask is appropriate for teens, but it also depends on the size of the child, and his or her face. Surgical masks are, of course, useless, Dr Epton adds.

This view is echoed by the Ministry of Education (MOE), noting that there is currently no international certification standards for the use of masks on children.

WHAT MOE IS DOING TO PROTECT KIDS

MOE says that N95 masks would not be required for short-term exposure, like commuting from home to school, or when students are in an indoor environment, such as classrooms.

"The key precaution for children to take during haze is to minimise prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion when the forecast air quality is in the unhealthy range, and to avoid outdoor activity when the forecast air quality is in the very unhealthy range," says the MOE spokesman.