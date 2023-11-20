HDB balcony ideas and 8 HDB flats with balconies within $550k

In the concrete jungle of Singapore, where the notion of spacious backyards seems like a distant dream, HDB balconies emerge as a breath of fresh air - literally. Offering a touch of nature and a haven for creativity, these overlooked spaces hold immense potential.

So, let's explore some budget-friendly HDB balcony ideas along with a list of HDB flats with balconies under S$550k that promise the perfect blend of affordability and open-air bliss.

HDB guidelines for balcony renovation: Navigating the do's and dont's

Before unleashing your creativity, it's crucial to first acquaint yourself with the Housing Development Board's (HDB) renovation rules.

These rules serve a dual purpose - ensuring the safety of the building and safeguarding the consistency of HDB floor plans and infrastructure across different owners.

Here are key HDB balcony rules to consider before diving into your renovation project:

Homeowners are prohibited from removing or modifying balcony railings.

Replacing the balcony sliding door requires prior permission from the HDB.

Installation of windows, walls, full-height sliding doors, or any structures to enclose balconies is restricted.

Grills on balconies must adhere to HDB-approved designs.

Homeowners are advised against painting the external wall or railing of their balcony in a different colour than its original shade.

Creative balcony ideas for HDB flats

A lush balcony garden

Start by taking stock of the space you have to work with. If your balcony is fairly spacious, you can adorn it with a couple of plants - otherwise, stick to one or two 'statement' plants, like a classic tall palm or perhaps a row of lucky bamboo.

You can even maximise the space by hanging small pots on the outside of your balcony railings. This will help you introduce vibrant colours and other small plants to the area while also preserving the central balcony space for feature plants.

So, what kind of plants would survive our hot, humid weather?

For balconies with lots of light, try getting succulents, palms, and citrus - these guys are resilient and more likely to hold out through the heat. Interested in taking things a step further? Try growing vegetables or Mediterranean herbs, like mint, coriander, parsley, tuscan kale, chillies, basil, and cucumbers. This adds both aesthetic appeal and functionality to your balcony garden.

Pro tip: Given the typical tiled or concrete floor of HDB balconies, growing real grass might not be feasible. Alternatively, use fax turf rugs to seamlessly tie together the look of your green oasis.

A space for reading or studying

Transforming your balcony into a cosy study haven bathed in warm light is a game-changer for boosting productivity.

This setup is especially perfect for those indoor balconies that don't get direct sunlight, creating an ideal environment for work or study. As you arrange your workspace, think about the sunlight's path throughout the day to avoid pesky shadows or those annoying screen glares. You can even use blinds to shield and soften the bright rays for a workspace that's just right.

And if, like me, you adore curling up with a good book in well-lit corners of your home, why not transform your balcony into your very own reading nook? Simply swap out the conventional study table for a cushy armchair or a comfy bean bag for a snug space to make headway on your TBR (to be read) list.

A balcony bar for drinks and meals with a view

For those lucky enough to live on high floors, a balcony bar can turn everyday meals into extraordinary experiences.

When exploring balcony bar design ideas, consider opting for a tall bar unit that combines practicality and style without taking too much space. Brownie points if you can maximise the area to store all your barware essentials (and even barbecue accessories).

You can also string some fairy lights or outdoor lanterns to add a magical glow to your balcony bar setup. It's an easy and budget-friendly way to create a cosy ambience for evening meals, at-home date nights, or late-night chats with friends.

Pro tip: Consider incorporating personal touches like decorative coasters, colourful napkins, or even a small outdoor speaker for your favourite tunes. It's these little details that make your balcony bar uniquely yours.

A play area for the kiddos

For families with little ones, you can even turn your balcony into a play haven.

First, make sure to place all furniture away from those balcony edges, ensuring the little explorers can't reach the railings. And to add an extra layer of protection, consider decking out the space with child-safe mesh - because a little extra peace of mind goes a long way. If your child is a little under 2, consider adding a soft, cushioned, or foam flooring to the play area.

Now you're free to fill the area with a treasure trove of toys, arts and crafts supplies. Keep a couple of storage bins or baskets at hand so that those toys stay organised and easily accessible. Don't have the space to spare? Use wall-mounted shelves or hanging organisers instead.

HDB flats with balconies within S550k

This article was first published in 99.co.