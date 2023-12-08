HDB BTO flats 2024 February: Bedok, Punggol, Tanglin Halt and more (project locations and details)

In our previous article, we mentioned the upcoming HDB BTO launch in February 2024, featuring nearly 4,100 units across six projects. Now, let's dive deeper into the specifics - the locations, amenities, MRT accessibility, and insights from property analysts.

BTO developments overview

Six developments will take the spotlight in the upcoming BTO sale exercise of 2024. These include Tanglin Halt, Bedok, Queenstown, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Punggol, and Woodlands. A diverse array of options for potential homeowners to consider.

Estate Number of units Unit types Tanglin Halt 250 Two-room flexi and four-room flats Bedok 950 Two-room flexi, four-room, and five-room flats Punggol 960 Two-room flexi, three-room, four-room, and five-room flats Woodlands 1,120 Two-room flexi, three-room, four-room, and five-room flats Choa Chu Kang 460 Two-room flexi, three-room, and four-room flats Huogang 350 Two-room flexi, three-room, and four-room flats Total units 4,090

Integrated Development in Tanglin Halt

Tanglin Halt, one of Singapore's oldest housing estates, is set to host an integrated development offering approximately 250 two-room flexi and four-room flats. This marks the second BTO project in Tanglin Halt, part of a broader plan to build up to 5,500 flats over the next decade.

Property analysts foresee substantial demand for this integrated development, strategically designed to include HDB flats, shops, a hawker centre, market, and even the relocation of Queenstown Polyclinic. The prime location and close proximity to amenities make this a highly sought-after project.

Bedok BTO projects

Moving eastward, Bedok unveils two projects that collectively offer 950 two-room flexi, four-, and five-room flats.

One of these projects, nestled near Bedok Reservoir MRT station along Bedok North Street 3, and the other adjacent to Bedok Green Primary School in New Upper Changi Road, promises diverse options for potential homeowners.

Punggol BTO project

Punggol features a 960-unit project in Sumang Lane, overlooking the picturesque Punggol Reservoir. This development will offer two-room flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats, providing a spectrum of choices for residents.

Punggol project concerns

However, concerns linger around the Punggol project. Despite potential pent-up demand, the absence of proximity to MRT or LRT stations might affect its appeal to prospective buyers. So, unless you're driving, this might be something to consider if you have set your sights on this development.

Woodlands BTO project

Heading to the northern part of Singapore, a colossal 1,120-unit project is set to rise in Woodlands.

Situated along Woodgrove Avenue and Rosewood Drive, this development comprises two-room flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats, making it the largest project in this BTO exercise.

Choa Chu Kang BTO project

Choa Chu Kang introduces a project featuring 460 two-room flexi, three-, and four-room flats along the Pang Sua Canal. This BTO project will mark the conclusion of the housing estate development on the site of Pang Sua Woodland.

Choa Chu Kang project considerations

Despite the positive momentum, analysts highlight a potential snag - the absence of five-room flats.

This deviation from the earlier Rail Green I and II @ CCK projects might impact the development's attractiveness to certain buyers. Analysts warn that a scarcity of larger flats could drive prices upward, potentially making them less accessible to the broader Singaporean population.

Hougang BTO project

Finally, Hougang emerges with a project offering approximately 350 two-room flexi, three-, and four-room flats along Hougang Street 13.

The nearest MRT station, Bartley, is conveniently located about 850 metres away, ensuring accessibility for residents.

