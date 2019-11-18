HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)

New year, new cycle of HDB BTO launches! This time, an estimated 6,700 new units spread over 7 locations across Singapore will be up for sale come first half of 2020.

Spread over two exercises, one in February and one in May, their exact dates have yet to be released by HDB.

The launch in February will feature 3 projects: 1 in Sembawang (non-mature estate) and 2 in Toa Payoh (mature estate).

On the other hand, the launch in May will feature 4 projects, namely Choa Chu Kang (Non-Mature Estate), Tengah (Non-Mature Estate), Pasir Ris (Mature Estate) and Tampines (Mature Estate). 

To cut through the confusion and what surrounding amenities are available for prospective residents (like yourself), here’s all you need to know about each HDB BTO project. 

1ST HDB BTO LAUNCH, FEBRUARY 2020

Location Flat Type Est. Number of Flats
Sembawang
(Non-Mature Estate)		 2-Room Flexi
3/4/5-Room
3Gen		 1,400
Toa Payoh – Site 1
(Mature Estate)		 2-Room Flexi
4-Room		 700
Toa Payoh – Site 2
(Mature Estate)		 2-Room Flexi
3/4-Room		 920

SEMBAWANG 

Location: Canberra Drive, Canberra Link

MRT: Canberra MRT Station (North-South Line)

Bus Interchange: Sembawang

Schools: Sembawang Primary School, Sembawang Secondary School, Wellington Primary School, Canberra Primary School

Amenities: Canberra Plaza (under construction), Sembawang Shopping Centre, Sun Plaza

TOA PAYOH - SITE 1

Location: Toa Payoh East, Kim Keat Avenue

MRT: Toa Payoh MRT Station (North-South Line), Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East Line)

Bus Interchange: Toa Payoh

Schools: St. Andrew’s Junior School, St. Andrew’s Secondary School, St. Andrew’s Junior College, Pei Chun Public School, First Toa Payoh Primary School, Beatty Secondary School, Kheng Cheng Primary School

Amenities: Toa Payoh South Community Club, Toa East Payoh Community Club, Toa Payoh Stadium, SAFRA (Toa Payoh), Toa Payoh Stadium, Toa Payoh Public Library, HDB Hub

TOA PAYOH - SITE 2

Location: Toa Payoh Rise, Toa Payoh Lorong 1

MRT: Braddell MRT Station (North-South Line), Toa Payoh MRT Station (North-South Line), Caldecott MRT Station (Circle Line)

Bus Interchange: Toa Payoh

Schools: Raffles Girls’ Secondary School, Marymount Convent School, CHIJ Primary School (Toa Payoh), CHIJ Secondary School (Toa Payoh), Kheng Cheng Primary School

Amenities: Toa Payoh West Community Club, Mount Alvernia Hospital, Toa Payoh Public Library, HDB Hub

WHICH PROJECT SHOULD YOU KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR?

The Sembawang project, and here’s why. While both Toa Payoh projects are in a matured estate, they are not as convenient to travel to and from as they require a short bus ride or walk to the nearest MRT station.

That being said, both Toa Payoh projects are surrounded by many primary and secondary schools, and lifestyle amenities. 

In comparison, the Sembawang project is slightly more travel-friendly because it is located right at Canberra MRT, which is a short train ride away from Braddell or Toa Payoh MRT Station (a difference of 5 or 6 stops, 18 minutes).

Lifestyle amenities wise, it is situated right opposite the soon-to-be-completed Canberra Plaza, which will serve to provide dining options, retail stores and a supermarket.

The only setback would be that there are not many surrounding primary or secondary schools, with the nearest being a 15 minute bus ride away. 

Considering the substantial price difference for a BTO unit in a mature estate versus one in a non-mature estate, we think that the Sembawang project would be one to look out for. 

2ND HDB BTO LAUNCH, MAY 2020

Location Flat Type Est. Number of Flats
Choa Chu Kang
(Non-Mature Estate)		 2-Room Flexi
3/4-Room		 570
Tengah
(Non-Mature Estate)		 2-Room Flexi
3/4/5-Room		 1,040
Pasir Ris
(Mature Estate)		 2-Room Flexi
3/4/5-Room		 1,070
Tampines
(Mature Estate)		 3/4/5-Room 1,070

CHOA CHU KANG

Location: Choa Chu Kang Grove, Keat Hong Link

MRT: Keat Hong LRT Station (Bukit Panjang LRT Line), Teck Whye LRT Station (Bukit Panjang LRT Line), Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South Line), Bukit Panjang MRT Station (North-South Line)

Bus Interchange: Choa Chu Kang

Schools: ITE College West, South View Primary School, Choa Chu Kang Secondary School, Teck Whye Primary School, Teck Whye Secondary School, Jurong Pioneer Junior College 

Amenities: Keat Hong Shopping Centre, Chua Chu Kang Community Club, Teck Whye Shopping Centre

TENGAH 

Location: Bukit Batok Road, Tegah Park Avenue

MRT: Bukit Batok MRT Station (North-South Line), between 2 stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line

Bus Interchange: Bukit Batok

Schools: Dunearn Secondary School, Dazhong Primary School, St Anthony’s Primary School, Milennia Institute, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Bukit Batok Secondary School

Amenities: Community Club (under construction), Bukit Batok Polyclinic, Bukit Batok Community Club, West Mall, Bukit Batok Driving Centre

PASIR RIS 

Location: Pasir Ris Drive, Pasir Ris Green

MRT: Pasir Ris MRT (East-West Line)

Bus Interchange: Pasir Ris

Schools: Elias Park Primary School, Park View Primary School, Tampines Meridian Junior College, Meridian Secondary School, Former Primary School, Hai Sing Catholic School

Amenities: Community Club, Pasir Ris Park, White Sands, Pasir Ris Sports Centre, Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre, Aranda Country Club, Downtown East

TAMPINES

Site Location: Tampine Street 96, Tampines Street 92

MRT: Tampines West MRT Station (Downtown Line), Bedok Reservoir MRT Station (Downtown Line), Simei MRT Station (East-West Line), Tampines MRT Station (East-West Line)

Bus Interchange: Tampines 

Schools: Changkat Primary School, Changkat Changi Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic, Junyuan Primary School, Junyuan Secondary School, Tampines Primary and Secondary School, St Hilda’s Primary and Secondary School 

Amenities: Tampines West Community Club, Tampines Changkat Community Club, Changi General Hospital, Eastpoint Mall

WHICH PROJECT SHOULD YOU KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR?

With children or without children, that is the question. If you have young children or are planning to start a family, keep an eye out for the Tampines project.

If you do not have young children, look out for the Choa Chu Kang project. 

The Tampines project will be a great pick for families because there are many parks, schools (primary, secondary and even a polytechnic) and lifestyle amenities in the area.

In addition, if the little ones require emergency medical care, Changi General Hospital is just down the road. 

With few surrounding primary or secondary schools, Choa Chu Kang would be better suited for singles and couples who have no immediate plans for children or have older children.

A short walk will lead you to either one of the 2 nearby LRT stations that connect to Choa Chu Kang or Bukit Panjang MRT Station – where most of the lifestyle amenities can be found.

HDB has also mentioned that this Choa Chu Kang project will have a shorter waiting time as compared to the rest. 

HDB BTO FLAT PRICES

Based on the prices released by HDB for November 2019’s BTO exercise, here is what you can expect to pay for the aforementioned BTO projects in 2020 excluding grants.

NON-MATURE ESTATE

Flat Type Est. Price (Excluding Grants)
2-Room Flexi From $110,000
3-Room From $208,000
4-Room From $302,000
5-Room From $409,000
3Gen From $442,000

MATURE ESTATE

Flat Type Est. Price (Excluding Grants)
2-Room Flexi From $145,000
3-Room From $281,000
4-Room From $394,000
5-Room From $508,000

HDB BTO FLAT TYPES

Apart from deciding on a comfortable budget for your nest and if you want a unit located in a mature or non-mature estate, you should also get acquainted with the different flat types and the space each of them offer.

Flat Type Size (Square Meters) Bedroom(s) Bathroom(s)
2-Room 36 or 45 1 1 (attached to master bedroom)
3-Room 60 to 65 2 2 (1 attached to master bedroom and common)
4-Room 90 3 2 (attached to master bedroom and common)
5-Room 110 3 2 (attached to master bedroom and common)
3 Gen 115 4 3 (1 attached to master bedroom and 2 common)
Executive Flat 130 3 2 (attached to master bedroom and common)

GET ALERTS

Apart from finding out how much you have in your CPF, which housing grants you (and your partner) are eligible for, and how much you can borrow from the banks, we strongly suggest that you subscribe to HDB’s eAlert Service.

It is a free email service from HDB that will provide you with the latest information on BTO project launches, application windows, community events, changes to eligibility requirements, etc. 

HOW DO I APPLY FOR A HDB BTO UNIT?

Over the years, the application process has streamlined and applications all take place online (yay for us!) – there is no longer the need to personally visit HDB Hub to make an application.

HERE'S HOW TO APPLY FOR A HDB BTO UNIT:

  1. Await news for the application window to be open, it is usually announced a couple of weeks before the date. While waiting for the date, get soft copies of your personal and financial documents on hand for a smoother application process. 
  2. Once the application window is open, head over to HDB’s homepage. (We suggest heading to this page as soon as the application window is open.)
  3. Proceed to the application page. 
  4. Follow the instructions carefully and submit your application. (Note: This submission does not mean that you have got a unit, rather this application is for a ballot.)
  5. Once the application window is closed, HDB will conduct a computerised ballot. If you have been selected, you will receive an invitation to select your unit. If you have not been selected, you will have to wait for the next project launch to make another application.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg

