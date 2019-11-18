HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)

New year, new cycle of HDB BTO launches! This time, an estimated 6,700 new units spread over 7 locations across Singapore will be up for sale come first half of 2020.
Spread over two exercises, one in February and one in May, their exact dates have yet to be released by HDB.
The launch in February will feature 3 projects: 1 in Sembawang (non-mature estate) and 2 in Toa Payoh (mature estate).
On the other hand, the launch in May will feature 4 projects, namely Choa Chu Kang (Non-Mature Estate), Tengah (Non-Mature Estate), Pasir Ris (Mature Estate) and Tampines (Mature Estate).
To cut through the confusion and what surrounding amenities are available for prospective residents (like yourself), here’s all you need to know about each HDB BTO project.
1ST HDB BTO LAUNCH, FEBRUARY 2020
|Location
|Flat Type
|Est. Number of Flats
|Sembawang
(Non-Mature Estate)
|2-Room Flexi
3/4/5-Room
3Gen
|1,400
|Toa Payoh – Site 1
(Mature Estate)
|2-Room Flexi
4-Room
|700
|Toa Payoh – Site 2
(Mature Estate)
|2-Room Flexi
3/4-Room
|920
SEMBAWANG
Location: Canberra Drive, Canberra Link
MRT: Canberra MRT Station (North-South Line)
Bus Interchange: Sembawang
Schools: Sembawang Primary School, Sembawang Secondary School, Wellington Primary School, Canberra Primary School
Amenities: Canberra Plaza (under construction), Sembawang Shopping Centre, Sun Plaza
TOA PAYOH - SITE 1
Location: Toa Payoh East, Kim Keat Avenue
MRT: Toa Payoh MRT Station (North-South Line), Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East Line)
Bus Interchange: Toa Payoh
Schools: St. Andrew’s Junior School, St. Andrew’s Secondary School, St. Andrew’s Junior College, Pei Chun Public School, First Toa Payoh Primary School, Beatty Secondary School, Kheng Cheng Primary School
Amenities: Toa Payoh South Community Club, Toa East Payoh Community Club, Toa Payoh Stadium, SAFRA (Toa Payoh), Toa Payoh Stadium, Toa Payoh Public Library, HDB Hub
TOA PAYOH - SITE 2
Location: Toa Payoh Rise, Toa Payoh Lorong 1
MRT: Braddell MRT Station (North-South Line), Toa Payoh MRT Station (North-South Line), Caldecott MRT Station (Circle Line)
Bus Interchange: Toa Payoh
Schools: Raffles Girls’ Secondary School, Marymount Convent School, CHIJ Primary School (Toa Payoh), CHIJ Secondary School (Toa Payoh), Kheng Cheng Primary School
Amenities: Toa Payoh West Community Club, Mount Alvernia Hospital, Toa Payoh Public Library, HDB Hub
WHICH PROJECT SHOULD YOU KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR?
The Sembawang project, and here’s why. While both Toa Payoh projects are in a matured estate, they are not as convenient to travel to and from as they require a short bus ride or walk to the nearest MRT station.
That being said, both Toa Payoh projects are surrounded by many primary and secondary schools, and lifestyle amenities.
In comparison, the Sembawang project is slightly more travel-friendly because it is located right at Canberra MRT, which is a short train ride away from Braddell or Toa Payoh MRT Station (a difference of 5 or 6 stops, 18 minutes). Lifestyle amenities wise, it is situated right opposite the soon-to-be-completed Canberra Plaza, which will serve to provide dining options, retail stores and a supermarket. The only setback would be that there are not many surrounding primary or secondary schools, with the nearest being a 15 minute bus ride away. Considering the substantial price difference for a BTO unit in a mature estate versus one in a non-mature estate, we think that the Sembawang project would be one to look out for. 2ND HDB BTO LAUNCH, MAY 2020 CHOA CHU KANG Location: Choa Chu Kang Grove, Keat Hong Link MRT: Keat Hong LRT Station (Bukit Panjang LRT Line), Teck Whye LRT Station (Bukit Panjang LRT Line), Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South Line), Bukit Panjang MRT Station (North-South Line) Bus Interchange: Choa Chu Kang Schools: ITE College West, South View Primary School, Choa Chu Kang Secondary School, Teck Whye Primary School, Teck Whye Secondary School, Jurong Pioneer Junior College Amenities: Keat Hong Shopping Centre, Chua Chu Kang Community Club, Teck Whye Shopping Centre TENGAH Location: Bukit Batok Road, Tegah Park Avenue MRT: Bukit Batok MRT Station (North-South Line), between 2 stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line Bus Interchange: Bukit Batok Schools: Dunearn Secondary School, Dazhong Primary School, St Anthony’s Primary School, Milennia Institute, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Bukit Batok Secondary School Amenities: Community Club (under construction), Bukit Batok Polyclinic, Bukit Batok Community Club, West Mall, Bukit Batok Driving Centre PASIR RIS Location: Pasir Ris Drive, Pasir Ris Green MRT: Pasir Ris MRT (East-West Line) Bus Interchange: Pasir Ris Schools: Elias Park Primary School, Park View Primary School, Tampines Meridian Junior College, Meridian Secondary School, Former Primary School, Hai Sing Catholic School Amenities: Community Club, Pasir Ris Park, White Sands, Pasir Ris Sports Centre, Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre, Aranda Country Club, Downtown East TAMPINES Site Location: Tampine Street 96, Tampines Street 92 MRT: Tampines West MRT Station (Downtown Line), Bedok Reservoir MRT Station (Downtown Line), Simei MRT Station (East-West Line), Tampines MRT Station (East-West Line) Bus Interchange: Tampines Schools: Changkat Primary School, Changkat Changi Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic, Junyuan Primary School, Junyuan Secondary School, Tampines Primary and Secondary School, St Hilda’s Primary and Secondary School Amenities: Tampines West Community Club, Tampines Changkat Community Club, Changi General Hospital, Eastpoint Mall WHICH PROJECT SHOULD YOU KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR? With children or without children, that is the question. If you have young children or are planning to start a family, keep an eye out for the Tampines project. If you do not have young children, look out for the Choa Chu Kang project. The Tampines project will be a great pick for families because there are many parks, schools (primary, secondary and even a polytechnic) and lifestyle amenities in the area. In addition, if the little ones require emergency medical care, Changi General Hospital is just down the road. With few surrounding primary or secondary schools, Choa Chu Kang would be better suited for singles and couples who have no immediate plans for children or have older children. A short walk will lead you to either one of the 2 nearby LRT stations that connect to Choa Chu Kang or Bukit Panjang MRT Station – where most of the lifestyle amenities can be found. HDB has also mentioned that this Choa Chu Kang project will have a shorter waiting time as compared to the rest. HDB BTO FLAT PRICES Based on the prices released by HDB for November 2019’s BTO exercise, here is what you can expect to pay for the aforementioned BTO projects in 2020 excluding grants. NON-MATURE ESTATE MATURE ESTATE HDB BTO FLAT TYPES Apart from deciding on a comfortable budget for your nest and if you want a unit located in a mature or non-mature estate, you should also get acquainted with the different flat types and the space each of them offer. GET ALERTS Apart from finding out how much you have in your CPF, which housing grants you (and your partner) are eligible for, and how much you can borrow from the banks, we strongly suggest that you subscribe to HDB’s eAlert Service. It is a free email service from HDB that will provide you with the latest information on BTO project launches, application windows, community events, changes to eligibility requirements, etc. HOW DO I APPLY FOR A HDB BTO UNIT? Over the years, the application process has streamlined and applications all take place online (yay for us!) – there is no longer the need to personally visit HDB Hub to make an application. HERE'S HOW TO APPLY FOR A HDB BTO UNIT: This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.
Read also
Location
Flat Type
Est. Number of Flats
Choa Chu Kang
(Non-Mature Estate)
2-Room Flexi
3/4-Room
570
Tengah
(Non-Mature Estate)
2-Room Flexi
3/4/5-Room
1,040
Pasir Ris
(Mature Estate)
2-Room Flexi
3/4/5-Room
1,070
Tampines
(Mature Estate)
3/4/5-Room
1,070
Read also
Read also
Flat Type
Est. Price (Excluding Grants)
2-Room Flexi
From $110,000
3-Room
From $208,000
4-Room
From $302,000
5-Room
From $409,000
3Gen
From $442,000
Flat Type
Est. Price (Excluding Grants)
2-Room Flexi
From $145,000
3-Room
From $281,000
4-Room
From $394,000
5-Room
From $508,000
Flat Type
Size (Square Meters)
Bedroom(s)
Bathroom(s)
2-Room
36 or 45
1
1 (attached to master bedroom)
3-Room
60 to 65
2
2 (1 attached to master bedroom and common)
4-Room
90
3
2 (attached to master bedroom and common)
5-Room
110
3
2 (attached to master bedroom and common)
3 Gen
115
4
3 (1 attached to master bedroom and 2 common)
Executive Flat
130
3
2 (attached to master bedroom and common)
Read also
More about
Lifestyle
HDB
BTO flats (Build-to-order flats)
In comparison, the Sembawang project is slightly more travel-friendly because it is located right at Canberra MRT, which is a short train ride away from Braddell or Toa Payoh MRT Station (a difference of 5 or 6 stops, 18 minutes).
Lifestyle amenities wise, it is situated right opposite the soon-to-be-completed Canberra Plaza, which will serve to provide dining options, retail stores and a supermarket.
The only setback would be that there are not many surrounding primary or secondary schools, with the nearest being a 15 minute bus ride away.
Considering the substantial price difference for a BTO unit in a mature estate versus one in a non-mature estate, we think that the Sembawang project would be one to look out for.
2ND HDB BTO LAUNCH, MAY 2020
CHOA CHU KANG
Location: Choa Chu Kang Grove, Keat Hong Link
MRT: Keat Hong LRT Station (Bukit Panjang LRT Line), Teck Whye LRT Station (Bukit Panjang LRT Line), Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South Line), Bukit Panjang MRT Station (North-South Line)
Bus Interchange: Choa Chu Kang
Schools: ITE College West, South View Primary School, Choa Chu Kang Secondary School, Teck Whye Primary School, Teck Whye Secondary School, Jurong Pioneer Junior College
Amenities: Keat Hong Shopping Centre, Chua Chu Kang Community Club, Teck Whye Shopping Centre
TENGAH
Location: Bukit Batok Road, Tegah Park Avenue
MRT: Bukit Batok MRT Station (North-South Line), between 2 stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line
Bus Interchange: Bukit Batok
Schools: Dunearn Secondary School, Dazhong Primary School, St Anthony’s Primary School, Milennia Institute, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Bukit Batok Secondary School
Amenities: Community Club (under construction), Bukit Batok Polyclinic, Bukit Batok Community Club, West Mall, Bukit Batok Driving Centre
PASIR RIS
Location: Pasir Ris Drive, Pasir Ris Green
MRT: Pasir Ris MRT (East-West Line)
Bus Interchange: Pasir Ris
Schools: Elias Park Primary School, Park View Primary School, Tampines Meridian Junior College, Meridian Secondary School, Former Primary School, Hai Sing Catholic School
Amenities: Community Club, Pasir Ris Park, White Sands, Pasir Ris Sports Centre, Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre, Aranda Country Club, Downtown East
TAMPINES
Site Location: Tampine Street 96, Tampines Street 92
MRT: Tampines West MRT Station (Downtown Line), Bedok Reservoir MRT Station (Downtown Line), Simei MRT Station (East-West Line), Tampines MRT Station (East-West Line)
Bus Interchange: Tampines
Schools: Changkat Primary School, Changkat Changi Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic, Junyuan Primary School, Junyuan Secondary School, Tampines Primary and Secondary School, St Hilda’s Primary and Secondary School
Amenities: Tampines West Community Club, Tampines Changkat Community Club, Changi General Hospital, Eastpoint Mall
WHICH PROJECT SHOULD YOU KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR?
With children or without children, that is the question. If you have young children or are planning to start a family, keep an eye out for the Tampines project.
If you do not have young children, look out for the Choa Chu Kang project.
The Tampines project will be a great pick for families because there are many parks, schools (primary, secondary and even a polytechnic) and lifestyle amenities in the area.
In addition, if the little ones require emergency medical care, Changi General Hospital is just down the road.
With few surrounding primary or secondary schools, Choa Chu Kang would be better suited for singles and couples who have no immediate plans for children or have older children.
A short walk will lead you to either one of the 2 nearby LRT stations that connect to Choa Chu Kang or Bukit Panjang MRT Station – where most of the lifestyle amenities can be found.
HDB has also mentioned that this Choa Chu Kang project will have a shorter waiting time as compared to the rest.
HDB BTO FLAT PRICES
Based on the prices released by HDB for November 2019’s BTO exercise, here is what you can expect to pay for the aforementioned BTO projects in 2020 excluding grants.
NON-MATURE ESTATE
MATURE ESTATE
HDB BTO FLAT TYPES
Apart from deciding on a comfortable budget for your nest and if you want a unit located in a mature or non-mature estate, you should also get acquainted with the different flat types and the space each of them offer.
GET ALERTS
Apart from finding out how much you have in your CPF, which housing grants you (and your partner) are eligible for, and how much you can borrow from the banks, we strongly suggest that you subscribe to HDB’s eAlert Service.
It is a free email service from HDB that will provide you with the latest information on BTO project launches, application windows, community events, changes to eligibility requirements, etc.
HOW DO I APPLY FOR A HDB BTO UNIT?
Over the years, the application process has streamlined and applications all take place online (yay for us!) – there is no longer the need to personally visit HDB Hub to make an application.
HERE'S HOW TO APPLY FOR A HDB BTO UNIT:
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.